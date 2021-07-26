Investors are back to focusing on what the Fed does, rather than anything it says. And what the Fed has been doing is massively expanding its balance sheet to further support financial markets.
This analysis is for informational and educational purposes only. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell anything. MarketPunks is not a financial advisor and this does not constitute investment advice. All of the information contained herein should be independently verified and confirmed. Please be aware of the risks involved with trading in currencies, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies and sports. Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose. It is recommended that you consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1800 amid unconvinced buyers
The EUR/USD pair hovers around the 1.1800 level after topping at 1.1816. Dull start to the week ahead of US first-tier events spread through the week. Stocks keep challenging record highs.
GBP/USD buyers show signs of life
A better UK coronavirus-related situation took off the pressure on the pound. The UK macroeconomic calendar will have nothing relevant to offer this week. GBP/USD offers a neutral-to-bullish stance in the near-term.
Gold Price bears took the reins Monday to test below $1,800 despite crash in real US yields
Gold struggles to gain traction at the start of the week. XAU/USD stays dangerously close to the 100-day SMA. Key resistance is located at $1,820 in case gold turns north.
BTC confirms trend change, while altcoins show impressive gains
Bitcoin price leads a new charge of strength in the cryptocurrency complex, carrying many digital tokens, including Ethereum and Ripple, above persistent resistance levels and towards a legitimate trend change.
EU Wrap: Big earnings week, Fed, data, oil, gold, Bitcoin surge
A cautious start to the week as investors prepare for an onslaught of earnings and data, not to mention the Fed meeting on Wednesday. It should be a thrilling week and it comes on the back of a hugely impressive bounceback.