The US economy is still firing on all cylinders if today’s jobs report is anything to go by, pointing the way to more rate increases this year.
Stocks shrug off strong US jobs report
“Equities wobbled in the wake of today’s US jobs report, but have managed to stabilise during the course of the afternoon, suggesting that this bear market bounce is not doomed yet. The solid jobs number, falling unemployment rate and rising wage figures show that the US economy, unlike many others, continues to strengthen, even as the Fed ratchets up its tightening programme. Thus it appears that the Fed can push on yet further, putting another 75 bps rise in play for September. This has put new fight into the dollar, but equities have seen the positive side too, shrugging off losses on hopes that the US consumer can remain resilient too.”
US still strong but recession concerns remain
“While America might be in good shape, the rest of the world is worse off, and this risks pulling the USA into a recession in spite of good US data. Sterling in particular seems likely to weaken further as the disparity between the US and UK grows wider. Further drops for sterling will counter much of the BoE’s efforts to control inflation, leaving yesterday’s gloomy outlook firmly in place.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slumps toward 1.0150 after US NFP data
EUR/USD came under heavy bearish pressure and dropped toward 1.0150 in the American session on Friday. The data from the US showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 528K in July, compared to the market expectation of 250K, and provided a boost to the greenback.
GBP/USD extends slide toward 1.2000 amid DXY rally
GBP/USD declined sharply toward 1.2000 on Friday after the impressive US July jobs report triggered a dollar rally. Nonfarm Payrolls grew at a much stronger pace than expected and annual wage inflation stayed unchanged at 5.2%, reviving hawkish Fed bets.
Gold plunges toward $1,770 amid surging yields
Gold turned south in the second half of the day on Friday and fell toward $1,770. After the US data showed Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 528,000 in July, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield gained more than 6%, weighing heavily on XAU/USD.
Cardano price fractal strikes again per our prediction, here’s what’s next for ADA
Cardano price is ready to rally after triggering the same pattern for the fourth time in the last two months. This development could provide buyers and traders with a quick and easy setup to capitalize on.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!