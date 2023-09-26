Rising yields are aggravating financial stress, says Axel Rudolph, Senior Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.
Stock markets slip through key technical support
“Hawkish commentary by Fed officials mentioning one more rate hike, some $134 billion of new government debt sales this week and the risk of a US government shutdown are too much for stock investors. Global equity indices' slip through key technical support during the seasonally weaker period of the year point to further declines. US new home sales have borne the brunt of rapidly rising rates and fall the most in eleven months."
The winner is... the US dollar
“The 'higher for longer' rates scenario greatly benefits the US dollar with the Dollar Basket rising to levels last traded in November 2022, having so far seen ten consecutive weeks of gains. Risk-off sentiment and flight to safety flows into the greenback have helped propel the US currency to this week's ten-month high."
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited.
