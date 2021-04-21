Stock markets have rebounded to an extent today, with the FTSE 100 up 50 points in afternoon trading.
The Dow is attempting to move back above 34,000 after yesterday’s sudden drop, while in London the FTSE 100 is 40 points higher after a small rebound following Tuesday’s sharp fall. Overall however the market still seems in search of a new narrative, and remains all-too-aware that earnings season provides the potential for some more downside as companies find themselves struggling to spin a positive case to justify further appreciation in their stock prices. At least there can be further progress on the EU recovery fund, following the German constitutional court’s decision to allow the fund to proceed, clearing away a major hurdle. There is still a long way to go, but at least another obstacle has been removed and the EU can move further towards its own stimulus programme that will at least partly match the big US efforts.
Gold prices have enjoyed a good month, indeed their best so far this year. The slowdown in the yield rally has proved an immense support, and with inflation concerns still very much at the forefront of everyone’s minds there has been a revival of gold inflows. December’s rally was a false dawn, and even now there is still some hesitation. A recovery above $1800 could well provide a further reinforcement of the bullish near-term view, and spark further inflows into the commodity.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off 1.20 as the market mood improves
EUR/USD is gradually moving above 1.20, amid an improving market mood and as the safe-haven dollar edges lower. The euro marginally enjoys the European regulators' decision to reinstate the J&J vaccine.
GBP/USD trades above 1.39 as the dollar takes a breather
GBP/USD has bounced back above 1.39, recovering as the dollar cedes some ground. The greenback benefited from the risk-off mood, while the pound struggles after CPI missed with 0.7% and as UK PM Johnson warns of winter covid wave.
XAU/USD bulls gearing up for a move beyond $1,800 mark
An uptick in the US bond yields, modest USD strength capped gold near 100-day EMA. The recent break through the double-bottom neckline resistance favours bullish traders. The XAU/USD seems poised to surpass the $1,800 mark and test the $1,815-16 barrier.
BTC leads $100 billion market capitalization recovery
The total cryptocurrency market capitalization had a steep drop on April 17 from $2.27 trillion to a low of $1.9 trillion, losing more than $300 billion in just 24 hours. Bitcoin has lost some of its market dominance in the last week but continues to influence the entire sector.
S&P 500 (SPX) Nasdaq (QQQ) Update: S&P tests 9 day MA support as sell signals flash
Equity markets remain weak as the S&P has a close look at its 9 day moving average support. For now, it holds but the ABCD pattern which gave a nice sell signal on April 16 remains in place.