US indices rebound from Thursday's sharp losses, says Axel Rudolph, Senior Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.
Stocks rebound to finish week on a high
“As traders continue to digest fresh corporate earnings, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 rebound following their sharp losses from the day before. Investors seem to put aside disappointing results by Netflix and Tesla which provoked Thursday's rout and instead focus on next week's Alphabet, Microsoft and Intel earnings among a plethora of others. The German DAX has been Friday's underperformer as a 4% drop in SAP shares weighed on the index. In the UK the FTSE 100 has risen for a second consecutive week, buoyed by slowing inflation and stronger-than-expected retail sales.”
Focus is on full calendar and rate decisions next week
“Rate decisions by the Fed, ECB and BoJ next week alongside flash PMIs, consumer sentiment, GDP and inflation data will likely add some volatility to the mix. The US dollar, which this week regained some of its recent losses, is likely to remain volatile. It'll probably impact commodities such as gold which is coming off its two-month high. Oil, natural gas and wheat prices ended the week up between 2% and 10% on supply worries.”
EUR/USD keeps range below 1.1150 ahead of the weekend
EUR/USD continues to trade in a relatively tight range below 1.1150 in the second half of the day on Friday. A broad US Dollar rebound led by the sharp rally in USD/JPY is capping the upside in the pair. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets on the major ahead of next week’s ECB and Fed decisions.
USD/JPY rallies to near 142.00 as US Dollar jumps and BoJ policy seems unchanged
USD/JPY jumps to near 142.00 as the US Dollar rallies amid a cautious market mood. Fed-BoJ policy divergence is expected to widen further as the BoJ is expected to continue its dovish stance.
Gold retreats to $1,960 area on renewed USD strength
Gold price stays on the back foot and trades in negative territory at around $1,960 on Friday. The persistent US Dollar strength weighs on XAU/USD. Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreats toward 3.8%, helping the pair limit its losses for the time being.
Ethereum scaling solution Arbitrum passes improvement proposal AIP-2
Arbitrum Improvement Proposal AIP-2 has been officially passed by the community to simplify development of smart contract wallets. Arbitrum’s update is likely to catalyze ARB price recovery in the short term.
Mullen Automotive experiencing calmest week in months
Mullen Automotive (MULN) is set to render its least volatile week in three months if Friday turns into another low-volume, consolidating session. MULN stock has dropped 4.2% this week through Thursday, which would be its calmest week since mid-April.