Equity index futures point in different directions currently ahead of Federal Reserve two-day meeting starting today after Wall Street ended sharply lower on Monday. Twitter shares lost 2.43% underperforming market after the microblogging giant said it will pay $809.5 million to settle shareholder lawsuit claiming that Twitter misled investors about how much its user base was growing which resulted in an inflated share price, Tesla shares fell 3.86% on Monday.

Forex news

Currency Pair Change EUR USD +0.05% GBP USD +0.17% USD JPY +0.13% AUD USD +0.33%

The Dollar strengthening has halted currently . The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, added less than 0.1% on Monday as National Association of Home Builders reported builder confidence inched up in September.

Both GBP/USD and EUR/USD continued retreating Monday while federal statistics office Destatis reported German producer prices inflation continued accelerating in August. Both Pound and Euro are higher against the Dollar currently. USD/JPY reversed its advancing Monday while AUD/USD continued sliding with the Australian dollar higher against the Greenback currently while yen is lower.

Stock market news

Indices Change Dow Jones Index +0.73% Nikkei Index -0.48% Hang Seng Index +1.56% Australian Stock Index +1.09%

Futures on three main US stock indexes are up currently ahead of the Census Bureau housing data at 14:30 CET today. The three major Wall Street stock benchmarks ended solidly down Monday while Treasury prices rose as investors awaited central bank moves on tapering of its easy monetary policy, recording daily losses in the range of -2.19% to -0.1.7%.

European stock indexes are up currently after ending sharply lower Monday led by banking shares. Asian indexes are mixed today with Nikkei leading losses after Japanese markets reopened following a national holiday Monday. China Evergrande Group plummeted over 15% after earlier losing as much as 19% to over 11-year lows.

Commodity market news

Commodities Change Brent Crude Oil +0.68% WTI Crude +0.98%

Brent is edging higher currently ahead of data from the American Petroleum Institute later today. Prices closed solidly lower Monday. US West Texas Intermediate WTI fell 2.3% but is higher currently. November Brent lost 1.9% to $73.92 a barrel on Monday.

Gold market news

Metals Change Gold -0.01%

Gold prices are edging lower currently . December gold added 0.7% to $1763.80 an ounce on Monday, snapping a three-session losing streak.

