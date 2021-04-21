Top daily news

Global stock markets are mixed today after Wall Street extended losses Tuesday amid concerns about a resurgence of coronavirus cases in some countries. Tesla stocks rebounded 0.6% outperforming market, Netflix shares dropped 11% in after-hours trading after the company reported disappointing subscriber growth for its movie streaming service Tuesday.

Forex news

Top daily news Change EUR USD -0.24% GBP USD -0.12% USD JPY -0.04% AUD USD -0.45%

The Dollar strengthening has paused currently . The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, added 0.1% Tuesday.

Both EUR/USD and GBP/USD reversed their climbing yesterday despite federal statistics agency Destatis report German producer prices rose 3.7% over year in March, while the Office for National Statistics figures showed UK unemployment fell unexpectedly for a second consecutive month to 4.9%. Both pairs are lower currently. AUD/USD joined USD/JPY’s continued sliding yesterday with the dynamics intact for both pairs currently.

Stock market news

Indices Change Dow Jones Index -0.14% Nikkei Index -2.03% Hang Seng Index -011% Australian Stock Index -075%

Futures on three main US stock indexes are down currently ahead of 20-year notes auction at 21:00 CET today. Stock indexes in US retreated further Tuesday as investors sold airlines and travel related shares on concerns of a delayed recovery in global tourism: the three main US stock indexes posted losses ranging from 0.7% to 0.9%.

European stock indexes are edging higher currently after a bearish session on Tuesday led by travel and bank shares. Asian indexes are mixed today with Nikkei leading losses on concerns that Tokyo, Osaka and surrounding areas may be put on lockdown due to a new wave of coronavirus infections.

Commodity market news

Commodities Change Brent Crude Oil -0.07% WTI Crude -0.05%

Brent is extending losses today. Oil prices ended lower on Tuesday. The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday US crude supplies rose by 436 thousand barrels last week. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for June fell 0.9% Tuesday and is lower currently. June Brent crude lost 0.8% to $66.05 a barrel.

Gold market news

Metals Change Gold +0.16%

Gold prices are extending gains today. June gold gained 0.4% to $1778.40 an ounce on Tuesday.

