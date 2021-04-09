Top daily news
Equity markets are mixed currently after SP500 ended at fresh record Thursday as Fed Chair Powell reiterated that inflation was not a worry. Apple shares gained 1.92%, Facebook slipped 0.02% on Thursday underperforming market.
Forex news
|Currency Pair
|Change
|EUR USD
|-0.22%
|GBP USD
|-0.27%
|USD JPY
|+0.18%
|AUD USD
|-0.25%
The Dollar weakening has reversed currently . The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, lost 0.38% Thursday as US Labor Department reported 744 thousand Americans sought unemployment benefits over the last week, up from 728 thousand the previous week.
GBP/USD continued sliding Thursday while EUR/USD reversed its retreating as federal statistics office Destatis reported German industrial orders rose in February. AUD/USD reversed its sliding while USD/JPY reversed its climbing Thursday with both yen and Australian dollar lower against the Greenback currently.
Stock market news
|Indices
|Change
|Dow Jones Index
|+0.07%
|Nikkei Index
|+0.2%
|GB 100 Index
|-0.31%
|Hang Seng Index
|-1.41%
Futures on three main US stock indexes are up currently ahead of Bureau of Labor Statistics report on producer prices index at 14:30 CET today after a bullish session yesterday as Fed chairman Powell again signaled an accommodative stance on monetary policy. SP 500 finished at a second straight record as the three main US stock benchmarks recorded daily gains ranging from 0.2% to 1.0%.
European stock indexes are lower today after closing higher Thursday led by food and beverage shares. Asian indexes are mostly lower today with Nikkei defying the general trend as official data from China showed producer prices rose at their fastest annual pace since July 2018 in March.
Commodity market news
|Commodities
|Change
|Brent Crude Oil
|-0.69%
|WTI Crude
|-0.68%
Brent is edging lower today. Oil prices ended mixed yesterday. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures slid 0.3%. June Brent crude added 0.1% to $63.20 a barrel on Thursday.
Gold market news
|Metals
|Change
|Gold
|-0.52%
Gold prices are pulling back today . June gold gained nearly 1%, to settle at $1,758.20 an ounce on Thursday – a six-week high and biggest daily gain of the month.
Up up and away as bulls push more record highs in equity markets. In the short term nothing, it appears, is clouding the picture. Or is it! The ten year yield reawakens with a fairly sharp rise back toward 1.7%.