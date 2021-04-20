Top daily news

Equities are mostly rising currently after Wall Street indexes drew back Monday from record highs hit last week. Tesla shares dropped 3.4% amid talk Tesla faces another NHTSA investigation after two died in self-driving Tesla crash in Texas, Facebook stocks closed down 1.29% while the social platform giant said its staff can carry on working from home after Covid.

Forex news

Currency Pair Change EUR USD +0.29% GBP USD +0.1% USD JPY +0.19% AUD USD +0.82%

The Dollar weakening is intact currently. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, lost 0.5% Monday.

Both EUR/USD and GBP/USD accelerated their climbing Monday despite the European Central Bank report the current account surplus in single currency area declined more than expected in February. Both pairs are higher currently. AUD/USD’s resumed climbing Monday while USD/JPY reversed its rising with Australian dollar higher against the greenback currently while yen is lower.

Stock market news

Indices Change Dow Jones Index +0.03% GB 100 Index +0.06% Nikkei Index -1.97% Hang Seng Index +0.61% Australian Stock Index -0.33%

Futures on three main US stock indexes are up currently while US 10-year Treasury yields hover around 1.609% after US stocks pulled back Monday led by technology shares. Earnings season continues in the US with streaming giant Netflix due to report after the bell. The three US main stock benchmarks recorded losses ranging from 0.4% to 1.0% Monday.

European stock indexes are mixed currently after closing mixed Monday with auto shares leading losses. Asian indexes are mostly rising today with Nikkei defying the general trend on concerns the possible reintroduction of COVID-19 emergency measures in the country’s biggest cities would slow the economic recovery.

Commodity market news

Commodities Change Brent Crude Oil +0.93% WTI Crude +1.06%

Brent is extending gains today ahead of data from the American Petroleum Institute later today. Prices closed higher Monday amid reports Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports fell in February to their lowest in eight months. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for May rose 0.4% and is higher currently. June Brent added 0.4% to $67.05 a barrel on Monday.

Gold market news

Metals Change Gold -0.15%

Gold prices are extending losses today. June gold slumped 0.5% to $1770.60 an ounce on Monday.

