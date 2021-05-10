Top daily news

Equities futures are mostly up currently after Dow, SP 500 ended at records on Friday following weak April jobs data. Apple shares gained 0.53% while logging 1.9% loss year to date on expectations of a slowdown in iPhone 12 sales after two big quarters, Amazon stock slid 0.45% amid reports an employee died at Alabama warehouse, site of unionization drive.

Forex news

Currency Pair Change EUR USD -1% GBP USD +1.14% USD JPY +0.37% AUD USD +1.12%

The Dollar weakening has halted currently. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, dropped 0.7% on Friday as the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported US economy added only 266,000 jobs in April after 770 thousand new jobs in March.

EUR/USD accelerated its climbing Friday while GBP/USD reversed its retreating as the federal statistics office Destatis reported German industrial output grew 2.5% on month in March, when an increase of 2.1% was forecast. Euro is lower against the Dollar currently while Pound is higher. AUD/USD accelerated its climbing Friday while USD/JPY accelerated its retreating with Australian dollar higher against the Greenback currently and yen lower.

Stock market news

Indices Change Dow Jones Index +0.08% GB 100 Index +0.41% Nikkei Index +0.47% Hang Seng Index -0.6% Australian Stock Index +1.3%

Futures on US equity benchmarks are higher currently ahead of Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago president Evans' online speech on economic outlook at 20:00 CET today. The three main US stock benchmarks recorded daily gains ranging from 0.7% to 0.9% Friday as disappointing April jobs report reinforced expectations of continued US fiscal and monetary support for the US economy while the unemployment rate increased slightly to 6.1%.

European stock indexes are up currently after ending higher on Friday led by tech shares. Asian indexes are mostly higher today with Australia’s All Ordinaries ASX 200 Index leading gains.

Commodity market news

Commodities Change Brent Crude Oil +0.19% WTI Crude +0.45%

Brent is rising currently after ransomware cyberattack a day ago linked to criminal gang that targets corporations for ransomware shut down US top pipeline operator Colonial Pipeline supplying nearly half of the US East Coast’s fuel. Prices advanced on Friday, notching a second weekly gain. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures gained 0.3% and is higher currently. July Brent crude added 0.3% to $68.28 a barrel on Friday.

Gold market news

Metals Change Gold +0.05%

Gold prices are edging higher today. Spot gold added 0.9% settling at $1831.12 on Friday, third win in a row.

