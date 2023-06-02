Stock rally continues as new US debt ceiling is agreed and US non-farm payrolls rise

Stocks added to Thursday's gains as the US government agreed a new debt ceiling, says Axel Rudolph, Senior Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.
Stocks rally further on new US debt ceiling agreement
“Global stock markets ended the week on a more positive note as the US government agreed to a raised debt ceiling. Much stronger-than-expected US job creation data points to a robust economy even if the unemployment rate rose to a higher-than-expected 3.7%.”
US job creation looks robust but unemployment rises
“Following a much stronger-than-anticipated ADP private payrolls report on Thursday, Friday's Non-Farm Payrolls came in at nearly twice to what was expected. Instead of the widely projected 190k added jobs, 339k were created in May and the April figure upwardly revised to 294k. Average hourly earnings came in as expected at 0.3% but the unemployment rate unexpectedly rose to 3.7% instead of a forecast 3.5%. Stock indices and the oil price continued to rally into the end of the week while the US dollar halted yesterday's decline and gold gave back some of this week's gains.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0700 after US jobs report
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure in the second half of the day on Friday and declined toward 1.0700. Stronger-than-expected Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data helps the US Dollar gather strength ahead of the weekend and forces the pair to stay on the back foot.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2500 as USD gathers strength
GBP/USD lost its traction and turned negative on the day below 1.2500. Following the initial mixed reaction to the upbeat May jobs report from the US, the US Dollar found its footing and caused the pair to reverse its direction. Nevertheless, GBP/USD stays on track to snap a three-week losing streak.
Gold falls below $1,960 as US yields rebound after US jobs data
Gold price turned south and declined below $1,960 on Friday. After the data from the US revealed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose 339,000 in May, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield gained more than 2% and recovered toward 3.7%, weighing heavily on XAU/USD.
China crypto community picks Ethereum, Arbitrum and BNB Chain as top protocols
Ethereum, Arbitrum and BNB Chain protocols are top picks for the Chinese crypto community, data from a report shows, a possible bullish catalyst for tokens related to these protocols as Hong Kong opens the door of crypto to retail investors.
LULU stock adds 15% on big Wall Street beat
Lululemon Athletica did it again. In something that has become quite predictable, LULU stock sailed 14.9% higher in Friday’s premarket to $377.20 after the prized athleisure brand posted a nearly 15% earnings beat for the first quarter.