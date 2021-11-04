The US dollar retreated while stocks wavered after the Federal Reserve delivered its interest rate decision. As was widely expected, the bank decided to leave its interest rate unchanged at the range of 0% and 0.25%. The dot plot showed that the bank will have 7+ interest rates by 2024. Meanwhile, the bank also decided to start tapering its asset purchases. It reduced its monthly asset purchases by about $15 billion. The decision came shortly after data by ADP showed that the private sector added more than 500k jobs in October.
The British pound held steady in the overnight session as investors waited for the upcoming Bank of England (BOE) interest rate decision. Economists expect that the BOE will announce the start of tapering of its asset purchases. Besides, while the country is going through challenges, it is still doing well. For example, data published on Wednesday showed that the house price index (HPI) and the services PMI rose in October. The BOE is also expected to leave its interest rate intact. Analysts will also watch the number of BOE members who will vote to hike rates.
The economic calendar will have several important economic events today. For example, in Switzerland, SECO will publish the estimated consumer confidence situation for the fourth quarter. This is an important assessment because it influences consumer spending. Meanwhile, Markit will publish the latest services and composite PMI numbers for October. Like in the UK, there is a possibility that the data will be relatively positive. In Canada, the statistics agency will release the latest trade numbers.
EUR/GBP
The EURGBP declined sharply ahead of the BOE decision. It moved to a low of 0.8475, which was the lowest level since Monday. This price was slightly above the key support at 0.8470, which was the neckline of the head and shoulders pattern. It remains above the 25-day and 50-day moving averages. Also, the pair is approaching the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level. Therefore, the view is that the pair will rebound after the BOE decision.
XBR/USD
The price of crude oil retreated in the overnight session after the relatively weak US inventory build data. Inventories rose by about 3.6 million last week, which was higher than the expected 2.25 million. The pair declined to a low of 82.75, which was the lowest level since October 27th. It also moved below the 25-day and 50-day moving averages while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been in a downward trend. Therefore, the pair will likely keep falling for now.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD pair wavered after the Fed decision. The pair is trading at 1.1590, which was slightly higher than the lowest level on Wednesday. Still, the pair is where it has been since Tuesday. It is along the short and longer-term moving averages. The pair’s Average True Range (ATR) has also declined, which is a sign of low volatility. Therefore, the pair will likely remain in this range ahead of the US jobs data.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.1550 after testing the year low
EUR/USD bounced from a daily low at 1.1527, but remains pressured in the 1.1550 area on the broad-based dollar’s strength. Weaker yields amid policymakers from around the world down talking inflation-related concerns, had no impact on the greenback.
GBP/USD extends post-BOE slump to 1.3470
GBP/USD came under strong bearish pressure after the Bank of England decided to leave its policy rate unchanged at 0.1% while downplaying inflation concerns. Dollar’s strength and a dismal equities behavior add to the bearish case.
Gold back to its comfort zone ahead of 1,800
Gold prices soared to fresh weekly highs, with spot hitting an intraday high of $1,798.90 a troy ounce. The bright metal jumped following the Bank of England monetary policy announcement, as the UK central bank decided to keep rates and the APP unchanged.
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu at war as Binance, Crypto.com add SHIB-DOGE trading pair
Dogecoin and Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu tokens rank among the highest traded cryptocurrencies on Indian cryptocurrency exchanges. DOGE and SHIB rivalry ensues with the addition of SHIB-DOGE trading pairs on spot exchanges.
Dovish surprises force yields lower
Stock markets are making small gains as we move towards the end of the week, as investors digest the latest policy decisions from the Fed and BoE and look ahead to tomorrow's jobs report.