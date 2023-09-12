S&P 500 did that anticipated modest upswing yesterday, and in spite of wavering cyclicals followed by tech selling, the buyers regained control before the closing bell, stopping short of 4,492 Sep contract only to come back almost the full way – good enough still to capture gains intraday. That means the 4,550s in Dec contract weren‘t reached, and today favors positioning on a cautious note for tomorrow‘s inflation data.
Likewise, I hadn‘t been bullish gold yet even if 10y yield rose merely to 4.29% – and that‘s been confirmed by today‘s price action, reflecting fear of more Fed hikes even if Sep is skipped, and Nov rate hike odds are a coin toss. That leaves of course oil best positioned for today, followed by copper, then silver. The macroeconomic assessment of the real economy as lukewarm, is still on.
As I have written on Monday:
(…) With the 10y yield sitting on the mid 4.20s% fence (not confirmed it would be done going up) and oil rising, it‘s understandable that risk-on sectors are lagging as it becomes a question of not if but rather when, the Fed raises again. I still think it would happen in Nov, but the equally important question at odds with market expectations, is that no rate cuts are coming any time soon.
At the same time, the real economy isn‘t slowing down sharply, recession won‘t arrive before December, and the difference in momentary economic performance to Europe and China (saw those troubling (saw also the data about international trade contracting sharply, looking both at German and China export-import data?), is significant. Coupled with shrinking global liquidity and dollar shortage helping USD up, that‘s conducive no the inflation fight. Make no mistake though, down the road when it becomes necessary, the Fed opts for financial (banking) system stability and Treasury financing needs in our fiscal dominace era (much of the tightening is being negated by expansive fiscal policy).
I‘ve developed these thoughts further in the well received Saturday video, check it out. Also as I have stated in Saturday‘s 8-part Twitter thread, the job market is still tight even if job openings came much down, the wage pressures remain, and the realization of sticky inflation and headline to turn up to meet the core, is underpinning bond yields too. As the stock market correction is far from finished, it remains to be seen how much of a safe haven bid this would result in for Treasuries and gold.
Let‘s move right into the charts – today‘s full scale article contains 3 of them.
Gold, Silver and miners
Gold isn‘t yet done declining, and sellers can more than think about taking on the $1,930 support. Silver is to be more resilient in such monetary policy guessing game. A tame inflation reading would of course send gold up, in yet another round of „Fed must be pivoting“ bets.
Crude Oil
Crude oil‘s shallow, running correction goes on, and will be likely to be resolved to the upside soon, Also, black gold would be most resilient to any inflation acceleration surprises. As said yesterday – until the recession arrives, downside won‘t be really there more so than the Aug correction. $84 is definitely a bridge too far at this moment, and narrow trading range with a bullish bias, is ahead for today.
All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays pressured below 1.0750 after German ZEW survey
EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.0750 in the European session on Tuesday. The pair is undermined by a broad US Dollar rebound and a cautious market mood. Euro traders ignore mixed Eurozone and German ZEW surveys.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2500 as US Dollar rebounds
GBP/USD is dropping below 1.2500 after the mixed UK employment data failed to impress Pound Sterling buyers. The pair is feeling the pull of gravity, as the US Dollar is finding fresh demand amid a cautious market environment.
Gold slumps below $1,920 amid resurgent US Dollar demand
Gold price extends its slump sub-$1,920 in European trading hours. Renewed US Dollar buying interest amid looming recession risks drag Gold price lower. The downside seems limited ahead of the US CPI data on Wednesday.
Cardano price plummets despite rise in development activity and transaction volume, why?
Cardano price has been on a downtrend since September 2021, with no meaningful attempts to break higher. This persistent southbound move is accompanied by a steady rise in transaction volume and a steep rise in development activity.
S&P 500 Forecast: US CPI in focus, Oracle revenue marginally misses target
The S&P 500 closes up over half a percent at the end of Monday's US session and the markets remains buoyant about Wednesday’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) release for August.