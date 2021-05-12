Danish card and MobilePay data, for the last two weeks show spending is up by 5.1% compared to normal. The two week average is taken in order to account for differences in timing of paydays and holidays. Overall spending looks strong, and strengthen further, when taking the payday in the week before into account. This leaves little doubt that this reopening is outperforming the reopening from last spring.
Restaurant spending continues to hold up well, considering the restrictions that are still in place. For the first two weeks of the reopening spending in classic restaurants is 12.5% below normal, and we see no signs of a drop-off in spending compared to the first week of the reopening. The same goes for bars, where spending remains stable around 35% below normal levels.
On 6 May we also got a reopening of cinemas, in-door fitness centres and concert halls. For the period Thursday to Sunday last week spending in cinemas as well as in concert venues and theatres was down 40 % compared to normal. Though far below normal levels, it is a clear and speedy improvement.
Overall retail spending continues to perform well, and for the past two weeks total retailing has been up by 17% compared to 2019, indicating that the relative improvement in spending on services rather than goods is not leading to a decline in goods spending overall.
There is still a lot of money in household accounts, and there is a clear eagerness to spend it, as the reopening expands.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.21 as US CPI smashes estimates
EUR/USD has tumbled below 1.21 after Core CPI came out at 3%, far above 2.3% projected. The robust figures may hasten the Federal Reserve's tightening.
GBP/USD extends slump sub-1.4100 as dollar rallies
GBP/USD has extended its decline after US CPI beat estimates with 4.2% while Core CPI came out at 3%. Earlier, UK GDP beat expectations with -1.5%. Volatility is rising.
XAU/USD retreats below $1,830 after CPI-inspired fluctuations
XAU/USD fluctuated wildly after April inflation data from US. 10-year US T-bond yield is up more than 2% on Wednesday. Additional losses are likely with a daily close below $1,820.
Dogecoin plans to retest all-time highs
Dogecoin price has successfully bounced off the $0.397 to $0.451 demand barrier, hinting at an incipient upswing. A continuation of this momentum could push DOGE to $0.697 and $0.740.
US Consumer Price Index April Preview: The two base effects of inflation
American consumer prices are set to rise by the most in a decade as the base effect from last year’s pandemic collapse reaches its height. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to climb 0.2% in April.