Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 3855, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 4095 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the pair to reach resistance level 4303.

Downtrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 3855, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 3720 and 3587.

Monthly Forecast, June 2022

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 3855, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 4101 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the pair to reach resistance level 4631.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 3855 which will be followed by moving down to support level 3587.