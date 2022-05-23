Uptrend scenario
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 3855, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 4095 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the pair to reach resistance level 4303.
Downtrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 3855, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 3720 and 3587.
Monthly Forecast, June 2022
Uptrend scenario
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 3855, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 4101 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the pair to reach resistance level 4631.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 3855 which will be followed by moving down to support level 3587.
All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell any trading instrument. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.
