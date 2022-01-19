Emini S&P MARCH completed the right should of a small head & shoulders pattern breaking the neck line is at 4590/4580 for a medium term sell signal.

A potential drop of 200 points is on the cards.

Nasdaq MARCH I warned that we could be starting a short term bear trend - that situation is certainly developing with lower highs on bounces & lower lows on each down move.

Emini Dow Jones MARCH only edging lower compared to the other 2 markets. However we are holding below the 100 day moving average at 35335 which adds a negative bias.

It is clear certainly more clear now that bears are gaining in confidence & increasing their attacks. However there will always be buyers seeking bargains at lower prices & they will jump in aggressively.

Daily analysis

Emini S&P break of the neck line at 4590/80 is a significant sell signal. Targets initially are 4525/20/, 4495/90, 4450/45.

Strong resistance at 4590/4600. Shorts need stops above 4615.

Nasdaq is building a minor negative trend in January targeting 15550/500, 15350/320 & retest of last week's low at 15170/150. Further losses however are being seen towards the 200 day moving average at 15000/14950. A break below here is a significant sell signal & we could see losses accelerate to the downside. A break below 14830 is the next sell signal.

Bulls need a move above 15350 today but we still run in to resistance at 15480/510 & strong resistance at 15650/700.

Emini Dow Jones breaks the 100 day moving average at 35350/330 to test less important Fibonacci support at 35120/110. A break below 35090 therefore should be a sell signal targeting the 200 day moving average at 34900/850. Failure here (likely eventually) risks a slide to 34560/540.

Strong resistance at 35450/550. Second resistance at 35760/790.