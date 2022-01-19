-
Emini S&P MARCH completed the right should of a small head & shoulders pattern breaking the neck line is at 4590/4580 for a medium term sell signal.
-
A potential drop of 200 points is on the cards.
-
Nasdaq MARCH I warned that we could be starting a short term bear trend - that situation is certainly developing with lower highs on bounces & lower lows on each down move.
-
Emini Dow Jones MARCH only edging lower compared to the other 2 markets. However we are holding below the 100 day moving average at 35335 which adds a negative bias.
-
It is clear certainly more clear now that bears are gaining in confidence & increasing their attacks. However there will always be buyers seeking bargains at lower prices & they will jump in aggressively.
Daily analysis
Emini S&P break of the neck line at 4590/80 is a significant sell signal. Targets initially are 4525/20/, 4495/90, 4450/45.
Strong resistance at 4590/4600. Shorts need stops above 4615.
Nasdaq is building a minor negative trend in January targeting 15550/500, 15350/320 & retest of last week's low at 15170/150. Further losses however are being seen towards the 200 day moving average at 15000/14950. A break below here is a significant sell signal & we could see losses accelerate to the downside. A break below 14830 is the next sell signal.
Bulls need a move above 15350 today but we still run in to resistance at 15480/510 & strong resistance at 15650/700.
Emini Dow Jones breaks the 100 day moving average at 35350/330 to test less important Fibonacci support at 35120/110. A break below 35090 therefore should be a sell signal targeting the 200 day moving average at 34900/850. Failure here (likely eventually) risks a slide to 34560/540.
Strong resistance at 35450/550. Second resistance at 35760/790.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retains gains and trades around 1.1350
EUR/USD stays afloat in the positive territory near 1.1350 as the greenback struggles to gather strength on retreating US T-bond yields. Focus remains on mounting inflationary pressures and upcoming central banks’ announcements.
GBP/USD holds its ground in the positive territory above 1.3600
GBP/USD holds above 1.3600 in the second half of the day on Wednesday supported by the modest selling pressure surrounding the dollar. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the red in the early American session and the US Dollar Index edges lower toward 95.50.
Gold: Bullish breakout exposes November monthly high at 1,877.15
Spot gold trades above $1,840 a troy ounce, at levels last seen in November 2021. The bright metal soared through the American session amid persistent concerns about inflation and volatile US government bond yields.
Shiba Inu price has a good chance to surge to $0.000040
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. FXStreet's analysts evaluate why SHIB could advance further.
Yields everywhere are rising too far, too fast: Could we expect them to settle down?
Today we get housing starts and permits, but expectations are running low because of Omicron and bad weather. It’s not exactly an inspiring bit of data, anyway. In fact, the juicy data is from Canada, CPI today and retail sales on Friday. There is still chatter about a BoC hike next week.