Yesterday, I mentioned 3/4L should be a short term Low, on the basis of the historic dominant active cycle that has been repeating very precisely and lately has had 5 hits that were +/- 0 TD (Trading days) including the 3/04L. I am still not sure exactly why the markets are following these historic dates exactly and +/-0, it is still a mystery, but let's profit from them while they last.

9. 02/11/21HH+ 1 1/4 TD (Trading Days) = 2/16/21 major High.

10. 02/23/21L+0.

11. 02/24/21H+0.

12. 02/26/21L+0.

13. 03/01/21H+0.

14. 03/04/21L+/-0.

Let's see if this cycle continues to work with precision.

Please note this is short term stuff only as we should continue to be volatile (Up and down) the next few days and weeks and the Bulk of the move is yet to come.

The intraday 5 min SPX Time CIT (Change in Trend) for 03/04/21:

9.50, 10.15, 11.35, 1.10, 2.00 pm Eastern, all +/-5-10 min.