10/26 Recap: - The S&P opened with a 12 handle gap up and continued 20 handles higher into a 10:22 AM high of the day and a new all-time high. From that high, the S&P declined 30 handles into a 12:55 AM low of the day. From that low, the S&P zig-zagged 19 handles higher into a 3:48 PM high.

10//26 – The major indices, following a strong AM rally to new all-time highs, closed with a small up day per the following closes: The DJIA + 15.73; S&P 500 + 8.32; and the Nasdaq Composite + 9.01. The DJIA made a new all-time high at 35.892.92; the S&P 500 made a new all-time high at 4598.53. BTW, 21 cycles up from the 2009 low of 666.79 on the Gann Square of Nine = 4599.86.

Looking ahead – We are in the pass sidelines mode, probably until the end of this week.

The NOW Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

5. A. 10/29 AC – Venus Greatest Elongation East. A major change in trend Cattle, Copper, Cotton, Sugar, Wheat.5.

B. 10/29 AC – Pluto 90 US Mercury. A major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

C. 10/29 AC – Geo Mars enters Scorpio. An important change in trend is Cocoa, Hogs, and T-Bonds.

Stock market key dates

Fibonacci – 10/29.

Astro – 10/29 AC.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 4570, Resistance – 4599.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Support - 4570, 4500 Resistance – 4599.

Please see below the Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.

As of 10/22, I am dropping the charts marked Pages 26 and 28.

As of 10/26, I am dropping the chart marked Page 29.