Recap 3/22 - Tuesday, the S&P gapped up 17 handles and then rallied 36 handles into a 11:26 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 19 handles into a 12:31 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 18 handles into a 1:59 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 13 handles into a 2:27 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 22 handles into a 3:50 PM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined about 14 handles into the close.

3/22 – The major indices had a strong rally day to finish with the following closes: INDU - 254.47; S&P 500 + 50.43: and the NASDAQ Composite + 270.36.

Looking ahead - The next change in trend points are due 3/23 and then 3/24 AC.

The Now Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

2. F. 3/24 AC – Geo Saturn Contra-Parallel Uranus. Major change in trend Cattle, Coffee, COPPER, & Cotton.

G. 3/28 PM – Uranus 60 US Sun. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

Stock market key dates

Market Math

3/26/22 – 32,768 music days from the MAJOR 7/08/1932 low.

3/26/22 – 81 (9^2) days from the 1/04/2022 major high.

DJIA* – 3/25 AC.

S&P 500* - 3/23, 3/25 AC.

Astro – 3/23, 3/25.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 4490 Resistance – 4549.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Support - 4490 Resistance – 4549.

Please see below the March Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.