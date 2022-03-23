Recap 3/22 - Tuesday, the S&P gapped up 17 handles and then rallied 36 handles into a 11:26 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 19 handles into a 12:31 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 18 handles into a 1:59 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 13 handles into a 2:27 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 22 handles into a 3:50 PM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined about 14 handles into the close.
3/22 – The major indices had a strong rally day to finish with the following closes: INDU - 254.47; S&P 500 + 50.43: and the NASDAQ Composite + 270.36.
Looking ahead - The next change in trend points are due 3/23 and then 3/24 AC.
The Now Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.
Coming events
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
2. F. 3/24 AC – Geo Saturn Contra-Parallel Uranus. Major change in trend Cattle, Coffee, COPPER, & Cotton.
G. 3/28 PM – Uranus 60 US Sun. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
Stock market key dates
Market Math
3/26/22 – 32,768 music days from the MAJOR 7/08/1932 low.
3/26/22 – 81 (9^2) days from the 1/04/2022 major high.
DJIA* – 3/25 AC.
S&P 500* - 3/23, 3/25 AC.
Astro – 3/23, 3/25.
Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 4490 Resistance – 4549.
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.
Support - 4490 Resistance – 4549.
Please see below the March Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.
