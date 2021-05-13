Emini SP 500, Nasdaq, Emini Dow Jones
Emini S&P JUNE we wrote: negative bearish engulfing candle was a warning to bulls – coupled with a diverging stochastic, this could signal an over due correction to the downside.
Nice call yesterday as we broke first support at 4120/10 to target 4083/80 & 4050/40. We bottomed exactly here.
Nasdaq JUNE we wrote: now holding 13350/380 perfectly on the bounce to target 12970/930.
A perfect call. These levels were the high & low for the day offering an easy 400 ticks profit.
Emini Dow Jones unexpectedly broke very strong support at 33730/660.
Daily analysis
Emini S&P bottomed exactly at our lower target of 4050/40. Below 4035 tests 7 month trend line support at 4020/15. Longs need stops below 4005. A break lower targets 3985/80.
First resistance at 4100/4110. Above 4120 allows a recovery to 4145, perhaps as far as strong resistance at 4160/70. Shorts need stops above 4180.
Nasdaq bottomed exactly at the 12970/930 target. This is the best support for today. However below 12900 risks a slide to 12650/600, perhaps as far as the 200 day moving average at 12500/480.
Minor resistance at 13200/200. Strong resistance at 13360/390. Above 13410 is more positive for initially targeting 13550 then strong resistance at 13630/670.
Emini Dow Jones unexpectedly broke very strong support at 33730/660. Holding below here targets 33330/300, perhaps as far as important 8 month trend line support at 32150/110. Below 32000 look for very important 14 month trend line support at 32800/750.
First resistance at 33800/850. Strong resistance at 34000/100. Shorts need stops above 34200. A break higher targets 34440/450.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
