Recap 8/15 - The S&P opened with an 11 handle gap down and then declined another 12 handles for a first minute low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 24 handles into a 9:59 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 17 handles into an 11:13 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 38 handles into a 3:50 PM high of the day. From that high, the S&P pulled back 6 handles into the close.
8/15 – The major indices had a small to moderate up day to finish with the following closes: DJIA + 151.31; S&P 500 + 16.99; and the Nasdaq Comp. + 80.87. 8/15 Review – We were looking for a possible first hour high and instead got a first hour low. There is a slim chance this could still work if the market immediately turns down during Tuesday’s first hour. Otherwise, we’ll have to chalk up the 8/12 AC change in trend as a miss.
Looking Ahead – We have three points indicating a turn for 8/17. Please see details below.
The Now Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.
Coming events
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
2. D. 8/12 AC – Moon’s North Node Parallel Uranus. Major change in trend CATTLE, COTTON, Copper, Silver.
E. 8/16 AC – Helio Jupiter enters Aries. Major change in trend Coffee, Corn, Gold, Oats, OJ, Silver, Sugar, Wheat.
F. 8/18 AC – Moon’s North Node 45 US Venus. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
G. 8/19 AC – Geo Mars enters Gemini. Important change in trend Stocks.
Stock market key dates
Market math
8/17 = 20,643 music days > 2/09/1966 MAJOR HIGH.
8/23 = 17,424 (132^2) days > 12/09/1974 MAJOR LOW.
8/28 = 8,192 music days > 3/24/2000 MAJOR HIGH.
Fibonacci – 8/17, 8/22,
Astro – 8/12, 8/15, 8/19, 8/24, 8/26 AC.
Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 4285, 4228 Resistance – 4310, 4367.
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.
Support - 4285, 4228 Resistance – 4310, 4367.
Please see below the August Planetary Index chart with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.
