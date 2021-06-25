Emini SP 500, Nasdaq, Emini Dow Jones
Emini S&P September longs at best support at 4215/05 worked as we bounce back to4264. Bear in mind that a weekly close above 4268 leaves a bullish engulfing candle on the weekly chart which would start next week with a buy signal.
Nasdaq September we wrote: the recovery from just above support at 13940/900beats the all-time high at 14218 reaching 14300. Further gains are likely towards the next target of 14450/500.
We held just 28 ticks from this week’s target.
Emini Dow Jones September beat all the resistance levels in a 950 tick recovery to form a bullish engulfing candle on the daily chart. The break above key resistance at34000/34050 is another buy signal as we hit the next target of 34180/230.
Daily analysis
Emini S&P bounce from best support at 4215/05 worked on the bounce to the all-time high for the September contract at 4264/67. A break above here is an obvious buy signal initially targeting 4295/99.
Minor support at 4230/25. Best support again at 4215/05. Longs need stops below4200. A break lower targets 4180/75. A break below 4165 risks a retest of this week & strong support at 4135/25.
Nasdaq almost at the next target of 14450/500 as predicted. This is the main challenge for bulls today but obviously, shorts are very high risk in the bull trend despite severely overbought conditions. Bulls need a weekly close above 14550 for abuy signal at the start of next week.
There is a bearish engulfing candle on the 60 min chart which may trigger aconsolidation but I would not take this as a sell signal. Therefore the downside should be limited. First support at 14300/270, better support at 14200/180. Longs need stops below 14140.
Emini Dow Jones September through key resistance at 34000/34050 to the next target of 34180/230 as we look for 34320/340 than 34500.
I assume the downside will be limited after this week’s bullish engulfing candle. Minor support at 34050/34000. Strong support at 33850/800.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls battle 200-day EMA ahead of US PCE Inflation
EUR/USD is holding onto the recent recovery above 1.1900, up for first weekly gain in four. US dollar ignores firmer Treasury yields on fears of the PCE inflation gauge confirming the Fed’s hawkish tilt. Risk appetite remains positive, as Biden’s stimulus joins EU-UK trade optimism. Fedspeak eyed as well.
GBP/USD attempts recovery toward 1.3950 as USD softens ahead of PCE data
GBP/USD bounces towards 1.3950, as the US dollar eases across the board amid risk-on mood. US infrastructure stimulus deal lifts the sentiment, as the pound recovers from the dovish BOE-led blow. Mixed updates on Brexit, Delta Plus covid variant keeps bears hopeful.
Gold prints first weekly gains in four around $1,780, US PCE data eyed
Gold stays on the front foot near $1780 in early Europe. US Treasury yields retreat, DXY struggles ahead of the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge of inflation. Market sentiment stays upbeat on US stimulus, trade headlines. Fedspeak also joins the watchers’ list for fresh impulse.
Cardano eyes another 15% upswing
Cardano price rallied significantly over the past 24 hours in an attempt to recover the losses piled up after the recent crash. Although a minor retracement seems likely after a quick run-up, the uptrend appears to be intact.
US PCE inflation preview: Data likely to reaffirm FOMC's hawkish tilt
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the PCE inflation report on Friday, June 25. Markets expect the Core PCE Price Index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation, to rise to 3.4% on a yearly basis in May from 3.1% in April.