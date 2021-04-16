Emini SP 500, Nasdaq, Emini Dow Jones
Emini S&P JUNE tests very strong resistance at 4155/60 this week.
Nasdaq JUNE struggles at strong resistance at the big 14000 number as expected.
Emini Dow Jones hits next target & strong resistance at 33860/920. Bulls now need a break above 34000 for the next buy signal in to next week.
Daily analysis
Emini S&P strong resistance at 4155/60 this week. A break above 4175, therefore, keeps bulls in control, initially targeting 4195/4200.
Of course, we are severely overbought & this trend line is strong. Shorts in such a bull trend are never a smart idea but I do believe there is a good chance of some profit-taking to 4149/46 & 4125/20. Below 4110 risks a slide to strong support at 4090/85.
Nasdaq meets strong resistance at the big 14000 number this week & we topped a fraction above at 14029/034 this week. Obviously a sustained break above 14050 opens the door to further significant gains, initially targeting 14170/200.
As I write this morning we are testing strong support at 13900/850 & again at13780/740. Longs need stops below 13700.
Emini Dow Jones's downside is expected to be limited with minor support at 33700/650 then strong support at 33400/350. Best support at 33100/33000. Longs need stops below 32900.
A break above 34000 targets 34200/240 than 34600/650.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
