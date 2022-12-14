Weekly forecast (December 14 – 16, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 60,11, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 67,38 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 72,69.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 60,11, which will be followed by moving down to support level 54,29.

Monthly forecast, December 2022

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 69,18, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 75,94.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 69,18, which will be followed by reaching support level 60,11 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 54,29.