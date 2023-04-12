Softer-than-expected US March CPI data provokes US dollar sell-off

Stocks initially benefitted from softer-than-expected US March inflation data but then gave back their gains as core inflation remains stubbornly high, says Axel Rudolph, senior market analyst at online trading platform IG.
Initial stock rally gave way to selling pressure amid high core inflation
“Stock markets rallied on Wednesday, with several European indices such as the DAX 40 briefly trading in 1 1/4 year highs and the CAC 40 in all-time record highs ahead of the US March CPI release which came in lower than expected at 0.1% month-on-month and 5% year-on-year (YOY). US indices also rallied straight after the inflation report but rapidly gave back all of their gains as core inflation, excluding food and energy, came in as expected at 5.6% YOY versus 5.5% in February. They then made back some of their earlier gains ahead of the release of the FOMC minutes for the March meeting.”
US dollar takes a hit on soft US CPI data and hawkish ECB comments
“The US dollar slid back to its early April low on the back of softer-than-expected US inflation data with EUR/USD being one of the biggest benefactors as the cross rallied to the $1.10 mark and neared its February peak, boosted by hawkish comments from ECB governing council member and Austrian Central Bank chief Robert Holzmann. In a newspaper report he said that the inflation outlook alone would warrant another 50 basis point rate hike in May.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
