The price of silver plunged after failing to approach and reach the 20.457 key resistance. XAG/USD dropped like a rock also because the USD rallied versus its rivals. When the greenback appreciates, the metals could slip lower. Fundamentally, the RBA raised the Cash Rate from 0.85% to 1.35% as expected. The Reserve Bank of Australia could take action in the next monetary policy meetings again as the inflationary pressure remains high. Later, the US Factory Orders indicator is expected to report a 0.5% growth and could bring more action on Silver.
Technically, the XAG/USD developed a minor Rising Wedge pattern signaling that the buyers are exhausted and that the rate could drop again. After its massive drop, Silver was expected to rebound. The throwback helped the sellers to go short again. Now, it challenges the 19,771 downside obstacle. Closing and stabilizing below this level could activate a larger drop towards the previous low.
Information on the Learn2.trade website and inside our Telegram Group is intended for educational purposes and is not to be construed as investment advice. Trading the financial markets carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, experience, and risk appetite. Only trade with money you are prepared to lose. Like any investment, there is a possibility that you could sustain losses of some or all of your investment whilst trading. You should seek independent advice before trading if you have any doubts. Past performance in the markets is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Learn2.trade takes no responsibility for loss incurred as a result of the content provided inside our Telegram Groups. By signing up as a member you acknowledge that we are not providing financial advice and that you are making the decision on the trades you place in the markets. We have no knowledge of the level of money you are trading with or the level of risk you are taking with each trade.
