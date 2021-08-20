Silver prices are currently in wait-and-see mode as traders shift attention to the Fed’s Jackson Hole Meeting for clues on the precious metals next big move.
Minutes from the Federal Reserve's July Monetary Policy Meeting – released this week showed central bank policymakers saw the potential to start tapering their massive quantitative easing program before the end of the year.
However, the Minutes also magnified the importance of the next few months' jobs reports, with solid gains needed to meet the Fed's expectations and show that the coronavirus has not begun to again slow the economy.
Looking ahead, Silver's price direction will likely be determined by the Fed’s Jackson Hole symposium scheduled for next week.
Traders expect Fed policymakers could use this event as a platform to announce plans around the highly-anticipated wind down of their quantitative program as well as interest rate hikes. As always, any new information will likely open the door for fresh volatility ahead.
Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions:
Trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The value of your investments and income may go down as well as up. You should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. Ensure you fully understand the risks and seek independent advice if necessary.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off the lows as the dollar takes a breather
EUR/USD is trading below 1.17 but off the lows. The dollar is taking a break from its gains led by fears of tapering from the Federal Reserve and rising COVID-19 cases. German PPI beat estimates with 1.9% MoM.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.36 after weak UK data
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.36, under pressure after the UK reported a plunge of 2.5% in Retail Sales, far worse than expected. The dollar is benefiting from safe-haven flows. Speculation about Fed tapering continues.
XAU/USD braces for a bumpy road to $1,835
Gold picks up bids to refresh intraday high amid US dollar pullback. Mixed catalysts confuse market players and the USD bulls. Virus woes remain on the table but stimulus, vaccines and China offer recent filters.
Coinbase to add $500 million in crypto including Ether, DeFi tokens on balance sheet
Coinbase has gotten the green light to invest $500 million in leading cryptocurrencies to its balance sheet. The firm aims to be the first publicly traded company to hold Ether, DeFi tokens, and various digital assets.
When is a taper not a rate hike? Whenever the Fed says so
The questions around the primary topic in world markets continue to grow. Will the Fed announce the long-awaited taper of its bond program at its September meeting?