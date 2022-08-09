Silver
Overview (DXY)
The US Dollar (DXY) traded to the highest level in 237 months in July before taking a corrective move to the downside. This coincided with a base being put in on Silver at 18.15.
There are three downside barriers in Silver. The TL system highlights 105.00 and 104.70 as support, while the completion of an AB leg, in a large cypher BAT formation, is located at 104.91.
Silver daily chart
We can clearly see 5-waves to the downside. Elliott Wave enthusiast will see this as the completion of a bearish count. This would suggest that the next wave higher is the complex correction consisting of five and three wave counts.
TL system highlights resistance at 20.83
Silver eight-hour chart
We can see a 5-wave count to the upside. The TL system highlights resistance at 20.83. A 61.8% Fibonacci resistance level is located at 20.83 (from 22.51-18.11).
Conclusion
I am looking for limited upside, selling at 20.83, for a move lower in the BC leg towards 18.50.
The analysis, data and visual graphic charts or pictures contained herein are provided “as is” and without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. Educate2accumulate, contractors or employees, or any third-party data provider, shall not have any liability for any loss sustained by anyone who has relied on the information contained in any Educate2accumulate publication. All products and services of Educate2accumulate are sold as information services for investors and traders and are not personal recommendations to buy or sell securities or any other type of investment, nor an offer to buy or sell securities or any other type of investment. The publishers of Educate2accumulate and all other products and services of Educate2accumulate are not brokers and are not acting in any way to influence the purchase or sale of any security. All opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice, and you should always obtain current information and perform due diligence before trading. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. The Subscriber to Educate2accumulate educational service agrees they will not hold Educate2accumulate or any of its employees, partners, and/or affiliates liable for any trading decisions or actions taken by the Subscriber based directly on the educational posts placed in the live trading room. We recommend that anyone trading financial markets should do so with caution and consult with a qualified independent financial advisor or professional investment consultant before doing so. Trading can be a risky proposition, and traders may lose more than their original account deposit. The act of subscribing to this website acknowledges your agreement to the terms and conditions stated herein.
