Dale talked about his Dollar Short Lower Yields. Mike bout BABA on Options sweeps in FXI.
EUR/USD climbs to fresh daily highs near 1.0750
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed to a daily high near 1.0750. Despite the upbeat ADP employment data, the downward revision to Unit Labor Costs for Q1 and the sharp drop seen in ISM Manufacturing PMI's Prices Paid Index weighed heavily on USD, boosting the pair.
GBP/USD rises to multi-week highs above 1.2500
GBP/USD has extended its daily rally and touched its highest level since mid-May above 1.2500. The US Dollar continues to weaken against its rivals as soft wage inflation data feed into expectations for a pause in Federal Reserve rate hikes at the upcoming policy meeting.
Gold: Bulls looking to recover the $2,000 mark Premium
The US Dollar seesawed between gains and losses throughout the first half of Thursday as investors assessed news coming from the United States (US).
XRP unlocks tokens worth $500 million as SEC vs. Ripple verdict looms
Ripple, the cross-border payment remittance giant, has unlocked a total of 1 billion XRP tokens from escrow on Thursday. This unlock is a part of the scheduled monthly distribution strategy of the XRP token.
LCID sheds 13% with $3 billion share sale
Lucid Group (LCID), the maker of the Lucid Air luxury electric sedan, surprised shareholders late Wednesday when it announced that it would raise $3 billion in new common stock.