In this week’s Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire continues to educate viewers on the paper vs physical market battle, listing all major driving components that might ultimately lead to the gold price reset.
With gold being used as money to purchase energy and commodities, the lifelong wholesaler explains Russia’s and China’s strategy to control the global price for physical gold.
Timestamps
00:00 Start.
01:45 Picking up the threads on paper vs physical gold battle.
07:30 Paper market volatility. What’s to come?
10:20 The PetroRuble trade altering the paper-physical gold balance.
17:20 Andy is sharing a story about a very well-known fund manager.
29:15 Andy’s silver market update.
34:20 Shane is showing his silver coin!
This publication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a solicitation, offering or recommendation of any security, commodity, derivative, investment management service or advisory service and is not commodity trading advice. This publication does not intend to provide investment, tax or legal advice on either a general or specific basis.
