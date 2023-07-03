This week, Romanian and Polish central banks hold rate-setting meetings. We do not expect any change in the interest rate. In Poland, however, new inflation and growth projections will be published, and they may become another important factor in setting expectations for upcoming monetary easing. Further, we will see data on the retail sector in Hungary, Slovakia and Romania for May and industrial output growth in Hungary and Czechia. Finally, trade balance data will be published in Hungary, Slovenia, Romania, Czechia and Slovakia throughout the week.
FX market developments
CEE currencies have weakened against the euro throughout the week with the exception of the Polish zloty that at the end managed to turn that trend. There were no major local events scheduled and we thus associate the FX market development with global news. In particular, we have heard a series of quite hawkish statements from policy-makers from major central banks. Federal Reserve Chair Powell said that monetary policy may not be restrictive for long enough. Other central bankers had comments in a similar tone, saying that further moves are likely. This week, there are two central bank meetings in the region. Neither Romania nor Poland is expected to increase interest rates at the upcoming meetings. In Poland, new inflation and growth projections will be published. They may become additional arguments for setting expectations for monetary easing to begin this year, especially if a dynamic decline of inflation will be projected.
Bond market developments
CEE bond markets followed the major markets in their upward movement of yields last week, with two outliers. In Poland, yields have not increased, as more dovish comments from central bank representatives, as well as the flash estimate of June inflation published on Friday, have increased the probability of the first rate cut being delivered in autumn. In Hungary, yields even declined, especially on the short end of the HGB yield curve, supported by recently approved regulation which incentivizes (or forces) domestic financial institutions to buy more government securities. In Romania, YTD data on the budget deficit pointed to an increased risk of fiscal slippage (under a no policy-change scenario). Yields on ROMGBs increased more visibly last week, as the MinFin was accepting almost all bids in government bond auctions and signaled that it may increase issuance on the local market (RON 4bn of borrowing was announced for July). This week, Romania plans to reopen ROMGBs 2027 and 2030, while Hungary is going to issue T-bills.
This document is intended as an additional information source, aimed towards our customers. It is based on the best resources available to the authors at press time. The information and data sources utilised are deemed reliable, however, Erste Bank Sparkassen (CR) and affiliates do not take any responsibility for accuracy nor completeness of the information contained herein. This document is neither an offer nor an invitation to buy or sell any securities.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0900 ahead of US ISM PMI
EUR/USD is feeling the pull of gravity below 1.0900 in the European morning. The pair is undermined by the renewed uptick in the US Dollar, as risk sentiment remains tepid ahead of the Eurozone final PMIs and the top-tier US ISM Manufacturing PMI.
GBP/USD stays pressured below 1.2700 as US Dollar rebounds, PMIs eyed
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700, having broken its consolidative range to the downside in early Europe. Hawkish Fed bets help revive the USD demand, dragging the major lower. BoE’s aggressive tightening fuels recession fears and also acts as a headwind for the GBP. UK/US PMIs eyed.
Gold portrays bearish consolidation below $1,930 hurdle
Gold Price struggles to extend late last week’s corrective bounce off the three-month low as market players await top-tier data events. Also acting as trading filters for the XAU/USD are mixed concerns about the US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s China visit.
Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin believes staked Ether is at risk of being stolen
Buterin shared his thoughts on how multisig wallets work and disclosed the biggest reason why he is staking only a small fraction of his Ether. According to Buterin, multisig for staking is fairly difficult and it is required for the safety of staked Ether.
The Week Ahead - US non-farm payrolls, Fed minutes, RBA decision and Sainsbury results
Having paused earlier this year when it came to their own rate hiking cycle the RBA now appears to be playing catchup. Having caught the markets by surprise in April by hiking rates by 25bps.