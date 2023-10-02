Thedéen: Starts off rather balanced, highlighting weaker global (ex-USA) developments since the June meeting and states that weak European growth is expected to weigh on Swedish GDP over the coming quarters. Still sees no more than a mild Swedish recession this year and downplays the risk to commercial real estate. Positive note on that price increases are clearly slowing down, however he also states that inflation is still too high right now, specifically mentioning services prices. In his view, upside risks to inflation still dominates and a further weakening of the Krona is one such risk. Advocates an open and vigilant attitude to inflation developments. He ends on a more hawkish note stating that he clearly sees scope for further hikes to ensure that the policy rate is roughly at the "right" level: "In my opinion, the Riksbank is not there yet". However, doesn't necessarily advocate a hike at the November meeting and that further tightening can come at a later stage.
Breman: Sees signs that monetary policy is starting to work but still favoured a hike (vs no hike) due to: 1) demand remaining high in parts of the Swedish economy, especially service sector. Households will continue to consume (and use savings) as long as they expect first rate cuts to come soon enough. 2) Inflation downturn that is related to electricity prices is not enough and a broad downturn is needed, including less volatile contributors such as services. 3) a depreciation trend in the SEK is problematic (whereas fluctuations are not). For a small open economy the transmission of monetary policy works via market rates AND exchange rates. September hike together with the expanded QT announcement from June will support SEK, which in turn can contribute to falling inflation. Going forward she sees the labour market as an important factor when determining future hikes and she starts to see first signs of a cooling.
Bunge: Overall in line with the majority with no significant deviations from the MPR and also mentions that there is no need for any major changes to the June forecasts. High services inflation is mentioned as a problematic and in combination with the Krona it poses a risk that inflation will not fall quick and far enough, which motivates a slight upward revision of the rate path. Ahead of the November meeting, she is seemingly in line with the rate path saying that there is a possibility for another hike. Beside data releases, key input ahead of the November meeting will be the Riksbank's Business survey, which hopefully can shed more light on companies' pricing behavior and also the effect from the SEK to inflation.
Flodén: Supports hike and the forecast for the policy rate. Even though the falling pace of inflation he still highlights that it is still not dropping fast enough to reach the inflation target. The recent hike might be enough for this cycle, but this includes that it remains tight for a fairly long time to come. The changed consumption pattern after the pandemic also plays into the inflation figures, due to the change in weights (service price inflation from recreation and foreign travel). He focuses on companies' pricing behaviour which also seems to normalise even though to many still plan to raise their prices towards consumers. Most notable is his bit incoherent discussion regarding the SEK's importance where, even though it remains an issue for monetary policy, he at the same time does not want to exaggerate its contribution to inflation. However, he also says that the SEK's depreciation full pass-through effect takes time and might not yet have fully been seen in consumer prices. Should the SEK remain at this weak level, it might require contractionary monetary policy over a long period of time to continue counteracting the depreciation and that mainly the rapid inflation decline has been due to interest-sensitive Swedish economy.
Jansson: While he skips the second decimals, as usual has a thorough rundown on the latest inflation prints. He cautions against over-interpreting high-frequency measures of inflation since they are more volatile but at the same time finds them valuable. Jansson comes across as rather hawkish, just as he did in June. He says that "Even though I think that our new monetary policy plan currently is well-balanced, I continue, just as in June, to see certain risks that we may need to revise the plan further in a tighter direction going forward." He also addresses the SEK, complying with Danske Bank's view that interest-rate differentials have contributed to SEK weakness, not least during the last year: "Against this background, it seems unwise to underestimate the significance for the krona of further rate increases by the Riksbank in a situation where many market participants believe that both the ECB and the Federal Reserve have reached their policy-rate peaks this time around."
Conclusion: The SEK continues to be in focus (mentioned 43 times vs 44 in June), and especially w.r.t to the impact on inflation. Note here however that the SEK currently is some 3.5% stronger than the KIX forecast for Q4, which alleviate some of the fears going forward. Service inflation remains worrisome and overall, as indicated in the rate path, the door is open for a possible hike in November as well (or even later according to Thedéen). No member voiced any strong objections to the rate path, so there was seemingly a broad consensus. Overall, we find Thedéen and Jansson to be in the more hawkish camp, Bunge and Flodén in the middle and seemingly Breman on the softer side.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to 1.0550 ahead of PMIs, Powell
EUR/USD is in the red near 1.0550, having broken the Asian consolidation to the downside in the European session on Monday. The pair is weighed by a buoyant US Dollar amid higher US Treasury bond yields and a cautious mood. US ISM PMI and Powell's speech eyed.
GBP/USD struggles below 1.2200, awaits central banks' speakers
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2200, struggling to gain any meaningful traction in the European trading on Monday. The risk-on impulse is seen undermining the safe-haven USD and lending support to the major. US PMI, BoE and Fed speeches awaited.
Gold price consolidates near multi-month low, awaits US ISM PMI and Fed Chair Powell’s speech
Gold price continues losing ground for the sixth straight day and drops to a near seven-month low. Bets for further policy tightening by the Fed turn out to be a key factor weighing on the “XAU/USD”.
Week ahead: Fed speech and NFP likely to dictate crypto market moves this week
With the start of 2023’s fourth quarter, things are finally getting interesting in crypto. While the next 12 weeks are extremely important, let’s start by focusing on what to expect this week.
ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: Worst for US factory activity could be over
The ISM will publish the United States September Manufacturing PMI today. The index is expected to have ticked modestly higher to 47.7 from its previous monthly reading of 47.6.