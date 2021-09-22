SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT – The Fed will make their FOMC policy announcement on Wednesday, September 22 at about 2:00 PM EDT.
SPECIAL FEATURE – There was a Full Moon Volcano.
9/21 Recap: - The S&P opened with a 16 handle gap up and then traded another 20 handles higher into a 9:48 AM high of the day. This also capped a 90 handles rally from Monday afternoon’s low. From that high, the S&P declined 27 handles into a 10:54 AM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 37 handles into an 12:14 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 33 handles into a 2:29 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 23 handles into a 3:16 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 22 handles into the close.
9//21 - The major indices, capped a huge recovery rally from Monday’s lows, in line with the Full Moon, and then declined to retest Monday’s low. This resulted in a mixed day with the following closes: The DJIA - 50.63, the S&P 500 Index - 3.54, and the Nasdaq Composite + 32.49.
Looking ahead – Tuesday, shortly after the opening, we had a Full Moon high. However, so far, there has been no follow thru by taking out Monday’s lows. This may be an indication the S&P is stuck in a trading range for a few days. aking out Monday’s lows or Tuesday high, would indicate a larger trend move.
The next major change in trend window is due over the 9/24 weekend.
The NOW Index has moved back to the NEUTRAL ZONE.
Coming Events
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
3. F. 9/20 AC – Full Moon in Pisces. Major Change in Trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals and especially COMMODITY INDEX and OIL.
4. A. 9/24 AC – Mercury in Libra turns Retrograde. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Sugar, Wheat.
B. 10/01 AC – Venus Aphelion. Major change in trend Cattle, Copper, Corn, Cotton, Gold, OJ, Sugar, Wheat.
Stock Market key dates
Fibonacci – 9/25.
Astro – 9/27, 10/1 AC.
Support - 4305 Resistance – 4385, 4415.
Support - 4305 Resistance – 4385, 4415.
Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Indecisive above 1.1700 as Fed tapering looms
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.1700, teasing monthly low for third straight day. Market sentiment improves over Evergrande, US debt limit extension. ECB policymakers cite inflation risks. Fed remains in focus, as it is expected to provide hints on tapering timing.
GBP/USD remains defensive near 1.3650 amid steady USD, Fed eyed
GBP/USD trades virtually unchanged around 1.3650 following the footprint of the previous session. Supply-chain bottlenecks, higher gas prices limited gains for sterling. US dollar remains elevated near 92.30 ahead of the Fed decision.
XAU/USD testing bearish commitments at $1780 ahead of Fed
Gold price remains in the green for the fourth day in a row, consolidating the two-day recovery from over one-month lows of $1742.
Dogecoin price threatened by 20% sell-off as DOGE bears take control
Dogecoin price appears to be ready for another drop as buyers are nowhere to be found. The prevailing chart pattern suggests that the DOGE plunge is not over yet, as the bears aim for $0.16.
Fed Preview: Three ways in which Powell could down the dollar, and none is the dot-plot
No taper now, but when? That is the main question investors have for the Federal Reserve in its all-important September meeting. The bank buys $120 billion worth of bonds every month and it is set to reduce the pace at some point.