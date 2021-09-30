9/29 Recap: - The S&P opened with a 9 handle gap up and then traded another 11 handles higher into a 9:33 AM high. From that high, the S&P dropped 16 handles into a 9:46 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 27 handles into a 10:00 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 11 handles into a 10:32 AM low. From that that low, the S&P rallied 12 handles into a 10:49 AM high of the day. From that high, the S&P zig zagged 31 handles lower into a 1:41 PM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 30 handles into a 2:46 PM high. From that high, the S&P decline 29 handles into the close.

9//29 - The major indices had a mixed somewhat sideways upward biased day with the following closes: The DJIA + 90.73, the S&P 500 Index + 6.83 and the Nasdaq Composite – 34.24..

Looking ahead – Wednesday, we were expecting a bounce and we got one. Unfortunately, it is a toss-up as to which way the market may go into the weekend.

The better scenario is for a rally because the S&P already has one day up and a rally into the weekend would potentially chalk up three consecutive up days.

This coming weekend is the next major change in trend window Stay Tuned! The picture for October looks really wild and crazy. I expect some big volatility in the coming month.

The NOW Index has moved back the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

4. B. 10/01 AC – Venus Aphelion. Major change in trend Cattle, Copper, Corn, Cotton, Gold, OJ, Sugar, Wheat.

Stock market key dates

Astro – 10/1 AC.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 4350 Resistance – 4385, 4395.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Support - 4350, 4305, 4235 Resistance – 4485, 4395, 4420.

Please see below the Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.

As of 9/24 we are dropping the charts market Pages 27 and Page 29.













