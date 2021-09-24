This week, Andrew Maguire shares word of yet more refinery shortages and reveals the impetus for the next silver rally.
The precious metals expert explains the recent gold and silver market volatility and offers an update on the ongoing race to exit unallocated gold contracts by year’s end.
Andrew Maguire offers his take on the Fed’s hawkish announcement and, as ever, shines a spotlight on the footprints the bad actors have left on the market.
This publication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a solicitation, offering or recommendation of any security, commodity, derivative, investment management service or advisory service and is not commodity trading advice. This publication does not intend to provide investment, tax or legal advice on either a general or specific basis.
