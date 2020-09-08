The portfolio is now net-long exposed to CAD, derived from the 4 open trades involving this currency all long the Canadian dollar: 2 short trades in AUDCAD (sell-AUD/buy-CAD), 1 short GBPCAD (sell-GBP/buy-CAD), and 1 long CADCHF (buy-CAD/sell-CHF). But cracks are appearing in the bullish case for the CAD when analyzed in its indexed form. The currency has been coiling in recent days beneath its June peak, unable to reach that watermark. If broken, yesterdays low would open the gates for the mid-range of the summer trading.
Oil has been a key standout in an otherwise dull market so far this week, adhering to its multi-week lows. This price action could start to weigh on CAD’s fun as well. A break out of the CAD's triangular congestion could be taken as a tell-tale sign for us to force closure on the CADCHF.
At this stage, we needed to offload some CAD longs. But since GBP is weaker than CAD on a relative basis, we can still ride on the profits of the GBPCAD short (Id: 49818320). Against the AUD, which is about to take out the support line connecting the sequence of higher lows in past weeks, is also a bearish signature for this currency. Therefore the CADCHF long (ID: 50294911) was the better choice to reduce CAD risk for now.
For more info on the FXStreet Signals service click here.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD sell-off continues, 1.3000 at sight
GBP/USD is approaching the 1.3000 psychological threshold, trading at fresh one-month lows. German Finance Minister Scholz casts doubts over a Brexit deal, warning that a disorderly Brexit could be disastrous for the UK. Eyes on a fresh round of EU-UK negotiations.
EUR/USD drops below 1.1800 amid notable dollar demand
EUR/USD drops below 1.1800 as the US dollar remains in demand amid rising US-Sino tensions and no-deal Brexit fears. Mixed Eurozone data and dovish European Central Bank (ECB) expectations weigh down on the shared currency.
WTI slumps over 3.50% to fresh three-month lows sub-$38.50
Following a temporary reversal seen on Monday, WTI (futures on Nymex) resumes its downside momentum and hits fresh three-month lows just above $38, shedding nearly 4% so far.
XAU/USD drops further and approaches $1,900/oz
The ounce troy of the precious metal is suffering another bout of dollar strength and is gradually grinding lower to the vicinity of the $1,900 mark on turnaround Tuesday.
US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Solid hurdle awaits near 94.00
The dollar keeps the rally well and sound and pushes DXY to the key initial resistance area near 93.50 on Tuesday.