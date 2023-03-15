S&P 500 celebrated inflation data coming in line with expectations yesterday, but the joy proved preditably short-lived as the realization that Fed would still not declare victory over inflation prevailed, and bond markets confirmed it. Junk corporate bonds remain dangerously overstretched here, and a similar fate to EEM or IWM awaits. Note also the disconnect between KRE and XLF, pointing to increasing concentration in banking ahead still.
Whenever Treasuries rise, the appeal of risk-free rate of return decreases, and deposit outflows take it on the chin – conveersely as we see today Credit Suisse in the spotlight again, that‘s risk-off as much as the upcoming data release with my projections thereof. The fact that USD is waking up – and increasingly more, doesn‘t bode well for stock buyers today.
Seems though that the focus now is on banking facilitated rush into dollars – ignoring PPI coming in better than expected as that together with manufacturing and retail sales down shows bad data (pointing to inevitability of recession, disproving the no landing thesis as a minimum) being correctly assessed as more important that misguided bets on the Fed not tightening even 25bp next.
Keep enjoying the lively Twitter feed serving you all already in, which comes on top of getting the key daily analytics right into your mailbox. Plenty gets addressed there (or on Telegram if you prefer), but the analyses (whether short or long format, depending on market action) over email are the bedrock.
So, make sure you‘re signed up for the free newsletter and that you have my Twitter profile open with notifications on so as not to miss a thing, and to benefit from extra intraday calls.
Let‘s move right into the charts.
Gold, Silver and Miners
Precious metals are to keep increasingly turning, and would recover from any hits due to liquidity / solvency doubts washing across the US shores.
Crude Oil
Crude oil hasn‘t found bottom yet, and after $71 break, the next strong support would be $66 – black gold is reacting to unexpected deterioration in economic prospects, to signs of upcoming recession.
All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Global stock selloff intensifies amid Credit Suisse turmoil
News of Credit Suisse's largest investors' inability to provide financial assistance revived fears over a banking crisis, this time in Europe. Major global equity indexes came back under immense pressure following Tuesday's relief rally and global bond yields fell sharply amid flight to safety.
EUR/USD extends slide below 1.0550 as USD rally picks up steam
The EUR/USD pair extended its daily slide in the second half of the day, falling below 1.0550, as risk-off took over financial markets and provided a boost to the USD. The catalyst was an echo of the American banking crisis reaching the Old Continent, with a focus on Credit Suisse.
GBP/USD pierces below 1.2100 as investors seek refuge
Following a consolidation phase below 1.2200 in the Asian session, GBP/USD turned south and dropped below 1.2100. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment amid Europe bank stock rout helps the US Dollar outperform its rivals and forces the pair to stay under bearish pressure.
Gold extends rally toward $1,930 as global yields slump
Gold price gathered bullish momentum and climbed back above $1,920 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse turmoil seems to have revived fears over a financial crisis in Europe, forcing investors to seek refuge. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 6%, fueling XAU/USD's rally.
Former President of FTX.US believes bank meltdowns can reshape crypto for traders
Former President of FTX.US, one of the cryptocurrency exchanges of the FTX ecosystem sees opportunity in the bank meltdown of the past ten days. The banking crisis has raised questions about the availability and relevance of crypto-friendly banks.