Recession risks continue to ease as the global economy face easing headwinds and shortterm leading indicators have turned higher. Chinese PMI data for February were even stronger than expected and point to a frontloaded recovery of both the service and manufacturing sector. We look for China’s growth to rise to 5.5% this year from 3.0% in 2022 and the rest of the world should see a positive spill-over in both manufacturing as well as services (as Chinese tourists return).
On top of China’s recovery, the energy crisis in Europe has calmed down a lot, at least for now. Mild winter weather and a reduction in energy demand from discretionary measures have pushed down gas and electricity prices significantly. Oil prices have not taken off despite the Chinese recovery, partly due to the lower European energy demand. In the US, households raised consumption again in early 2023 and job growth stayed very solid pushing the unemployment rate down to 3.4%, the lowest level since the 1960’s. Mild weather may be part of the reason but even so, the overall picture looks stronger than anticipated a few months ago. Unemployment in Europe has also refrained from moving higher despite the economic slowdown, and the latest surveys suggest that consumers no longer expect unemployment to go up. There is widespread uncertainty on whether lagged effects from rate increases and eroding buffers as savings are drawn down will be enough to cool down the economies as much as needed.
Amid the stronger economic backdrop, inflation fears have resurfaced. It follows new upside surprises in inflation in both the US and the euro area, where core inflation is running at 5.6% and 5.3%, respectively. With labour markets tight and easing growth headwinds, it seems clear that central banks have more work to do. Rate markets have thus repriced expectations for rate hikes and now see another three 25bp hikes by the Fed taking the ‘peak rate’ to 5.4% and in the euro zone the market looks for another 150bp lift to the policy rate this year taking the ‘peak rate’ close to 4%. We broadly agree with the market pricing and have increased our forecast for rate hikes from the ECB to include a 50bp hike here in March, another 50bp in May, followed by two 25bp increases. However, there is clearly a high degree of uncertainty also within the ECB, and the outlook can quickly change in either direction if data starts to paint a different picture. Markets no longer price rate cuts later this year, which we always thought was premature.
On the geopolitical front, US-China tensions have flared up again, after the US shot down an alleged Chinese ‘spy balloon’ and White House officials stated they saw indications that China contemplated selling weapons to Russia. China has presented a peace plan including proposal for ceasefire on the war in Ukraine, but it has gained little traction and is unlikely to change much. We still see the conflict as frozen with no end in sight, unfortunately.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.0600 amid USD weakness ahead of ISM PMI
EUR/USD has scaled back above 1.0600 in early Europe this Friday. The pair is helped by a broad-based US Dollar weakness amid retreating US Treasury bond yields and an upbeat mood. The Euro finds demand from hawkish ECB commentary. US ISM PMI data eyed.
GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.2000 as US Dollar eases
GBP/USD is extending the rebound toward 1.2000 in the early European morning. A better risk profile combined with a broadly weaker US Dollar is aiding the renewed upside in the pair. UK Final Services PMI and US ISM Services PMI are next of note.
Gold approaches $1,865 hurdle as key US catalysts loom
Gold price appears well-set to print the first weekly gain in five as the metal buyers cheer a softer US Dollar. Adding strength to the bullion’s latest rebound could be the retreat in the US Treasury bond yields from multi-day highs.
Why analysts believe Bitcoin is going to zero, will BTC price nosedive?
Crypto analysts note that headwinds are starting to pile up, explaining the recent decline in Bitcoin, Ethereum and cryptocurrency prices.
US February ISM Services PMI Preview: Will it influence Fed rate hike bets? Premium
The US Dollar’s poor performance in the last quarter of 2022 continued into the new year and the US Dollar Index (DXY) registered losses for the fourth straight month in January.