Based on the characteristics of the pullback in S&P 500 that started last week, these tell-tale signs from the price action could mark a significant milestone for S&P 500 based on the short-term, medium term and the long term trend.

Watch the video extracted from latest Weekly Live Group Coaching Session (1.5 hours) on 11 Apr 2023 below to find out how the bullish case could unfold and at what point will it fail and become bearish according to the Wyckoff method.

The bullish setup vs. the bearish setup is 437 to 86 from the screenshot of my stock screener below pointed still a positive market environment with no shortage of the trade entry setup.

However the 4 stock market breadth in my daily watchlist still showed neutral towards positive suggesting not an easy money-making environment yet.