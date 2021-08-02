Australia is under strain. To be specific, it is under COVID-19 strain from the delta variant. In essence, the trouble is that the delta variant is highly transmissible, but the vaccination rate of the nation is low. According to Our World in Data Australia has only fully vaccinated 14% of its population. So, Australia has been forced into trying to contain the virus rather than live with it as the UK has done.
Last week Australia’s New South Wales Premier confirmed a four-week extension for the lockdown in Sydney. The Premier also says they will tighten COVID-19 lockdown rules in worst impacted areas of Sydney, while NSW reports 239 locally transmitted cases vs prev. 177. The delta variant appears to be around 60% more transmissible, so there is nothing that Australia can do to hold back this situation. The only possible solution would be an ultra-fast vaccine rollout, but that is not an option right now.
What this means for the RBA?
In short, the RBA now face the prospect of keeping rates lower for longer as well as expectations that they will actually increase their asset purchases. Westpac see that the RBA may now increase their tapering levels to $6 billion per week and CBA have pushed back their RBA rate hike forecast to May 2023 from late 2022 citing lockdowns.
So what?
At the start of July GBPAUD longs made sense on this simple diverging outlook between the handling of COVID-19 in the UK vs Australia. Now there is a similar bias for AUDCAD shorts. There is a case for selling AUDCAD into the RBA meeting, but the risk of course is that the RBA have a more hawkish response. However, it is hard where they might possibly find any optimism from to take that course of action.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1900 ahead of EZ/ US PMIs
EUR/USD is advancing towards 1.1900 ahead of the Euro area final PMIs. The US dollar eases amid a recovery in the risk sentiment, in anticipation of more stimulus from the US and China. US ISM Manufacturing PMI awaited.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3900 amid upbeat mood, UK PMI eyed
GBP/USD is recovering ground above 1.3900, as the return of risk appetite dents the US dollar's safe-haven appeal. Optimism on the covid and vaccine front underpins the pound ahead of Thursday's BOE decision. The UK, US Manufacturing PMIs now in focus.
XAU/USD consolidates weekly gains above $1,800 ahead of US ISM PMI
Gold begins NFP week on a back foot amid steady US dollar. Market sentiment dwindles amid stimulus hopes, covid woes, yields drop but stocks futures gain. US ISM PMI can offer immediate direction but US jobs report is the key.
Shiba Inu price stays put despite eToro listing as ShibaSwap TVL gets 75% haircut
Shiba Inu price seems to be suspended in time as it consolidates between two crucial demand barriers. Typically, previous bounces around these levels have resulted in a bullish reaction, but a breakdown could lead to a steep descent.
Week ahead: US NFP, BoE meeting, earnings reports
The June jobs report turned out to be a much better report than expected on the headline number. The 850k jobs added was a decent improvement on the May number of 583k, but it didn’t tell us too much about the overall state of the US labour market in terms of ...