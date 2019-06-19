Powell's power-play: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly – USD may gain on uncertainty

- Federal Reserve Jerome Powell has explained the Fed's relatively dovish decision that sent the USD down.
- However, he has stressed several positive developments that limited the dollar's downfall.
- The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly comments may not be enough to satisfy markets.
The Good
The labor market is robust: Powell has repeated the message in the statement – the labor market is doing well. He added that the Fed is focusing on three-month or six-month averages and not on a single figure. All in all, May's job report is not that worrying.
Growth is satisfactory: The Fed Chair has also addressed the recent upbeat retail sales number and generally upbeat consumer confidence. These point to robust growth this year and nothing to be worried about.
The Bad
Notable fall in inflation: His comments on inflation have markedly changed. Back in May, he said that weak price development in the first quarter was "transitory" and now he has expressed concern. That is clearly a dovish sign.
Trade risks have grown: Powell may have stated the obvious. The Fed's last decision was held on May 1st and President Donald Trump's tweets about new tariffs on China came on May 5th. Trump has announced a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping only on June 18th – but trade tensions during these six weeks have taken their toll and triggered a change in tone by the Fed.
The Ugly
Growing risks for the outlook: Trade and inflation concerns do not amount to a dark outlook – but only to "growing uncertainties." This language is more nuanced and leaves some investors scratching their heads. Is this the first step before announcing a rate cut? Or is the Fed only noting worries that may or may materialize? Powell's words – like the statement – were somewhat murky.
Waiting for more data in the near term: The Fed may have dropped the word "patience" from its jargon but it practices patience – at least for now. Using "near term" goes hand in hand with "closely monitoring" but that is far from making a clear commitment.
Conclusion
The Fed has undoubtedly gone dovish by expressing concern and opening the door to cutting interest rates. However, markets have been pricing in a rate cut in July – and that is far from certain.
A lot hinges on the Trump-Xi Summit. If it results in smiles and a resumption of talks, the Fed may refrain from action and continue monitoring.
Yet if the meeting breaks up and Trump slaps new duties on the second-largest economy, the Fed may feel forced to act and even signal further cuts.
In the short term, Powell's message probably fell short of market expectaitons – leaving room for the US dollar to pare its losses.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates its post-Fed gains
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1200 but off highs. The Fed has warned about uncertainties and has opened the door to rate cuts. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is waiting for incoming data ahead of the next decision.
GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.2650 after the Fed
GBP/USD has extended its gains after the Fed has opened the door to a rate cut. The USD is retreating. The Conservative Contest saw the elimination of Rory Stewart. Further votes are due on Thursday.
USD/JPY drops to test 108.00 as Fed sends US Dollar to the downside
The USD/JPY pair fell from 108.35 to 108.02, reaching the lowest level since June 7 after the FOMC meeting.
Fed Quick Analysis: Buying opportunity on USD? Three reasons why the Fed was not dovish enough
The Federal Reserve has left the interest rates unchanged as broadly expected but has also made significant changes that open the door to a rate cut. But is it enough to satisfy markets?
Gold rallies to test five year highs again on FOMC ready to act
Gold continues to move higher along the 50-4HR MA and the testing five-year long resistance line, buoyed by prospects of an easing Federal Reserve with plenty of geopolitical risk left on the table, despite a recent acknowledgement from the markets that Trump and Xi will meet at the G20 later this month.