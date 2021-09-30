Global developments
US yields were up 2-3bps across the curve yesterday but have retreated overnight. Inflationary concerns continue to haunt the bond markets across the globe. Shortage of truck drivers, seafarers, port congestion is compounding global supply chain problems.
The Dollar has strengthened across the board. The Yen had weakened past 112 and Euro had broken through 1.16 against the Dollar. The Dollar though has given up some gains overnight.
The energy crisis is particularly acute in UK where lack of tanker drivers has caused gas stations to run dry. There is also a possibility of UK triggering Article 16 that would suspend the Northern Ireland Protocol unilaterally. Gold prices continue to drop on higher US real yields. Crude and natural gas prices have retreated from recent highs.
Domestic developments
FTSE Russell, which had placed Indian Government bonds on watchlist for inclusion in its bond index will announce the outcome of its review. Any progress on index inclusion would be a positive for domestic bonds and the Rupee.
Equities
US indices ended flat overnight. Hang Seng is trading 1% lower while other Asian indices are trading with modest gains. Today is the September F&O expiry.
Bonds
Yield on the domestic 10y benchmark ended 2bps lower at 6.20%. 3y and 5y OIS too cooled off about 4bps to 4.80% and 5.31% respectively. 3m T-bill cutoff came in 10bps higher while 12m cutoff came in 20bps higher compared to last time, reflecting the impact of RBI's signaling to higher VRRR (Variable Rate Reverse Repo) cutoffs.
USD/INR
The Rupee traded a 74.08-74.26 range intraday yesterday. 1y forward yield is at 4.42% while 3m ATMF vols are at 4.76%.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure on upticks toward 74.10 - 74.40. Importers are advised to cover on dips towards 73.50. The 3M range for USDINR is 72.80 – 75.50 and the 6M range is 72.50 – 76.50.
Download The Full Daily Currency Insight
This report has been prepared by IFA Global. IFA Global shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this report. IFA Global nor any of directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be held liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. No liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising (whether direct or consequential) from any use of the information contained in this report. This statement, prepared specifically at the addressee(s) request is for information contained in this statement. All market prices, service taxes and other levies are subject to change without notice. Also the value, income, appreciation, returns, yield of any of the securities or any other financial instruments mentioned in this statement are based on current market conditions and as per the last details available with us and subject to change. The levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. The securities / units / other instruments mentioned in this report may or may not be live at the time of statement generation. Please note, however, that some data has been derived from sources that we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Please review this information for accuracy as IFA Global cannot be responsible for omitted or misstated data. IFA Global is not liable for any delay in the receipt of this statement. This information is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. This information should not be reproduced or redistributed or passed on directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published, copied, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This report is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law, regulation or which would subject IFA Global to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. The information given in this report is as of the date of this report and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with this information. IFA Global reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time. However, IFA Global is under no obligation to update or keep the information current. Nevertheless, IFA Global is committed to providing independent and transparent information to its client and would be happy to provide any information in response to specific client queries. Neither IFA Global nor any of its directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. The information provided in these report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of IFA Global. All layout, design, original artwork, concepts and other Intellectual Properties, remains the property and copyright IFA Global and may not be used in any form or for any purpose whatsoever by any party without the express written permission of the copyright holders.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD attempts to hold 1.1600 as USD retreats, US GDP eyed
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1600, licking its wounds ahead of the European session. The US dollar turns slightly lower amid a pullback in the Treasury yields. Fed’s tapering, US debt limit, higher energy prices cast could keep the rebound in check. German CPI and US GDP awaited.
GBP/USD regains 1.3450, pares losses around yearly low ahead of UK GDP
GBP/USD pares weekly losses, picks up bids of late. UK-France against jostle over fishing rights, British covid infections rise, death toll ease. UK Q2 GDP may confirm 22.2% initial forecast on YoY but can drop by -1.5% QoQ.
Gold rebound eyes weekly resistance near $1,740 amid softer yields
Gold consolidates the monthly losses, the heaviest since June, picking up bids to refresh intraday high near $1,730 during early Thursday. In doing so, the yellow metal tracks the US Treasury yields’ pullback to bounce off the short-term key support area.
Polygon confirms 15% ascent due to recent breakthrough
MATIC price broke out of its one-week consolidation on September 30, indicating the start of a new uptrend. This up-trending path that Polygon bulls will take has multiple resistance levels, which need to be breached to reach its destination.
Untapped potential: GDP growth in the post-pandemic economy
The 2008-2009 recession was followed by a slow economic recovery and major downgrades to estimates of U.S. potential GDP growth. As we emerge from the economic damage wrought by COVID-19, will the 2020s be another "lower for longer" period?