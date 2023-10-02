Manufacturing PMIs released throughout the day have made for pretty miserable reading and even those in China barely registered any growth after a lengthy period of contraction.
The Chinese data did offer some cause for hope at least, despite ultimately barely sitting in growth territory. The trajectory is positive and boosted by targeted stimulus measures that are seemingly working. External demand remains a problem but a bump in domestic demand is promising.
The sector in Europe is looking particularly grim with demand remaining extremely weak, backlogs falling and layoffs expected to accelerate over the months ahead. That's unless we can see a rebound in activity which is looking very unlikely at this stage with the global economy struggling for any positive momentum against the backdrop of high interest rates.
The PMIs from the US were a little better, particularly the ISM reading which significantly beat expectations but even here, it remains below 50 and therefore in contraction territory. With interest rates set to remain "higher for longer", things aren't likely to dramatically improve for the sector.
Volatile start for oil ahead of OPEC+ meeting
It's been a volatile start to the week for oil, with prices initially rising before falling negative to trade almost 2% lower on the day. We've had a vast selection of PMIs to bear in mind today, as well as speculation around the OPEC+ decision on Wednesday and, of course, the US averted a government shutdown.
I'm not sure all of this is a net negative for oil, per se, but it was trading at very high levels prior to this and had already started to lose momentum so perhaps what we're seeing is a case of profit-taking. Especially given the proximity to the OPEC+ meeting on Wednesday.
Higher yields hammering gold prices
Gold is getting hammered by higher bond yields, with the yellow metal slipping another 1% today, weighed down by a stronger dollar. The next major area of support for gold is around $1,800 but if yields keep rising, that may not put up much of a fight. Of course, there's no guarantee we will keep seeing yields rising but there's no doubt the recent trend in gold has been extremely bearish and aggressive.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends decline toward 1.0500 amid surging US yields
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined to the 1.0500 area in the second half of the day on Monday. Following a quiet start to the week, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield gained traction and climbed to multi-year high of 4.7%, providing a boost to the US Dollar.
GBP/USD closes in on 1.2200 as USD rally continues
GBP/USD turned south and retreated to a fresh daily low below 1.2150 in the American session. The US Dollar continues to outperform its rivals after the better-than-expected ISM September Manufacturing PMI data and rising bond yields, forcing the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold falls to fresh multi-month lows below $1,830
Gold price turned south and dropped to its weakest level since early March below $1,830. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rallied to its highest level since 2007 at 4.7% in the American session on Monday and weighed heavily on XAU/USD.
Week ahead: Fed speech and NFP likely to dictate crypto market moves this week
With the start of 2023’s fourth quarter, things are finally getting interesting in crypto. While the next 12 weeks are extremely important, let’s start by focusing on what to expect this week.
NIO contracts 2% as Tesla delivery decline weighs on EV sector
Nio (NIO) stock dropped 2.3% on Monday morning despite meeting its quarterly delivery target for the third quarter. Tesla's (TSLA) Q3 production and delivery decline is the culprit.