Recap July 28 - The S&P opened with a 3 handle gap up and then traded another 15 handles higher into a 9:31 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 45 handles into a 10:27 AM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 87 handles higher into a 3:06 PM high of the day. From that high, the S&P pulled back 8 handles into the close.

7/28 – The major indices had a strong up day to finish with the following closes: DJIA + 332.04; S&P 500 + 48.82; & the Nasdaq Comp. + 130.17.

Looking Ahead – Thursday was a strong up day and the market closed near the high of the day. We are now near the end of a a big three way cluster. The strong two day rally, we had provides the set up for a potential high on Friday. The most like scenario is for a Friday AM high. Please see details below.

The Now Index has moved back to the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

B. 7/28 PM – Helio Mars enters Aries. Important change in trend Stocks.

C. 7/28 PM – New Moon in Leo. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, CORN, GOLD, OJ.

D. 7/28 AC – Jupiter in Aries Retrograde. Major change in trend Oats.

E. 8/01 PM – Pluto Contra-Parallel US Sun. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

F. 8/03 AC – Moon’s North Node 90 US Moon. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

Stock market key dates

Market Math

Fibonacci – 7/28.

Astro – 7/29, 7/29 AC.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 4060, 3970 Resistance – 4088, 4180, 4228.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Please see below the July Planetary Index chart with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results. As of July 27, I am dropping the charts from Pages 25 and 28.