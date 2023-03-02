In today's live stream, Jason's trading style can be summed up as, "People who buy headlines today sell newspapers tomorrow."
EUR/USD tests 1.0600 after US data
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined below 1.0600 in the early American session on Thursday. After the data from the US showed that Unit Labor Costs increased at a stronger pace than expected in Q4, the US Dollar gathered strength against its rivals.
GBP/USD extends slide below 1.1950 amid renewed USD strength
GBP/USD continued to stretch lower and declined below 1.1950 on Thursday. Upbeat employment-related data releases from the US seem to be providing a boost to the US Dollar in the second half of the day and weighing on the pair.
Gold retreats to $1,830 as US yields push higher
Gold price lost its traction and declined toward $1,830 in the early American session on Thursday after having recovered to $1,840 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 2% on the day above 4%, forcing XAU/USD to stay on the back foot.
Will Elon Musk’s master plan for sustainable energy kick off a rally in green cryptocurrencies?
Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter recently announced a plan for sustainable energy for everyone on the planet. This could fuel a narrative of sustainability among crypto market participants and fuel a rally.
CRM jumps to highest level in 11 months
Salesforce (CRM) stock blasted off 15.3% in Thursday's premarket to $193 after the equity market swooned for the software giant's raised guidance during its earnings call late Wednesday.