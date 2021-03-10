Key takeaways

We argue that many elements of President Joe Biden’s relief p ackage should be considered as “insurance” (or automatic stabilisers) and not discretionary fiscal spending. A lot will fall out naturally next year. That said, some elements are clearly very stimulating.

We argue that the US GDP will overshoot its pre-corona trend path in Q3 21 and stay above suggesting there are no long-lasting damages to the economy from COVID-19 (on the contrary the support may undo some of the damages created by the last crisis).

We now forecast GDP growth of 7.5% this year and 5.3% next year (up from 3.3% and 3.8%, respectively). We expect the unemployment rate to decline below 4% in H2 21, when activity in the employment-heavy sectors returns to normal.

We argue that inflation is set to move higher but it will take some time before it gets long-lasting. We expect PCE core inflation to reach 2% by end-2022.

Biden’s plan: Discretionary in nature but mostly insurance in practice

President Joe Biden’s relief p ackage of close to USD1,900bn (or 8.1% of nominal counterfactual 2021 GDP assuming nominal GDP would have grown in line with the 2017- 2019 trend in 2020-21 without COVID-19) will soon be approved, on top of the ~USD900bn package agreed upon in December (3.9% of nominal counterfactual 2021 GDP).

Download The Full Research US

Feed news

Latest Forex Analysis

Latest Forex Analysis

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD edges higher after US Core CPI misses

EUR/USD edges higher after US Core CPI misses

EUR/USD is edging up to 1.19 after US Core CPI missed estimates with 1.3% YoY in February. Ten-year Treasury yields are hovering around 1.55% ahead of the all-important bond-auction due later. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD flirts with 1.39 as the dollar cedes ground

GBP/USD flirts with 1.39 as the dollar cedes ground

GBP/USD is trading close to 1.39, off the lows as markets bounce from the lows, the House's vote on stimulus and a critical ten-year bond auction await traders. US inflation missed estimates. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD tries to break above $1,720 ahead of 10-year US note auction

XAU/USD tries to break above $1,720 ahead of 10-year US note auction

Gold posts small daily gains following Tuesday's impressive upsurge. US inflation data fails to trigger a market reaction. Investors await the 10-year US Treasury note auction at 1800 GMT.

Gold News

Cardano nurtures the uptrend eyeing new record high

Cardano nurtures the uptrend eyeing new record high

Cardano seems to have begun another technical breakout toward $1.56. The IOMAP chart reveals ADA has a relatively smooth path, adding credence to the uptrend. The MACD cross also reinforces the bullish narrative.

Read more

S&P 500: Can stocks hold the momentum as inflation subdued

S&P 500: Can stocks hold the momentum as inflation subdued

After Tuesday's stellar gains markets are looking for further bullish direction on Wednesday. The US 10 year is slightly higher at 1.56% and all eyes will be on Wednesday's 10 Year auction, at 1800 GMT/1400 EST.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location