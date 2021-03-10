Key takeaways
We argue that many elements of President Joe Biden’s relief p ackage should be considered as “insurance” (or automatic stabilisers) and not discretionary fiscal spending. A lot will fall out naturally next year. That said, some elements are clearly very stimulating.
We argue that the US GDP will overshoot its pre-corona trend path in Q3 21 and stay above suggesting there are no long-lasting damages to the economy from COVID-19 (on the contrary the support may undo some of the damages created by the last crisis).
We now forecast GDP growth of 7.5% this year and 5.3% next year (up from 3.3% and 3.8%, respectively). We expect the unemployment rate to decline below 4% in H2 21, when activity in the employment-heavy sectors returns to normal.
We argue that inflation is set to move higher but it will take some time before it gets long-lasting. We expect PCE core inflation to reach 2% by end-2022.
Biden’s plan: Discretionary in nature but mostly insurance in practice
President Joe Biden’s relief p ackage of close to USD1,900bn (or 8.1% of nominal counterfactual 2021 GDP assuming nominal GDP would have grown in line with the 2017- 2019 trend in 2020-21 without COVID-19) will soon be approved, on top of the ~USD900bn package agreed upon in December (3.9% of nominal counterfactual 2021 GDP).
