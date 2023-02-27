For today, we present our very short-term daily playbook directed to the intraday trader of forex and currencies with a chosen set of spot pairs and their associated futures which trade on the CME.
The EUR/USD will likely skirt the early January lows this upcoming trading week and as is customary when we test prior swing lows, that zone will likely put up a front of support ahead of what could prevail as a sideways price action.
The USD/JPY is down close to 15% from last October high of 152 when the greenback was riding high and the pullback located support in the 127 price region. Comments from the BoJ are indicative of a fresh pressure on the Yen. With the BoJ not shifting from their easy monetary policy despite change in leadership, the yen is likely to be continued with downward pressure from the policy announcements. Yield spreads between JPY and USD have widened for both short and long-term yields.
Meanwhile, here is the playbook for these spot pairs and other currencies for you avid Forex traders. Come join us for a month and allow us to present the most actionable setups twice daily, every trading day of the week.
EUR/USD chart
Risk Disclosure: Futures, forex, currencies and stock/options trading contains substantial risk and is not for every investor. An investor could potentially lose all or more than the initial investment. Risk capital is money that can be lost without jeopardizing ones’ financial security or lifestyle. Only risk capital should be used for trading and only those with sufficient risk capital should consider trading. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Past Performance Disclosure: Past performance results have many inherent limitations. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown; in fact, there are frequently sharp differences between actively monitored performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by anyone using any trader’s newsletter service. There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of actual or simulated performance results and all which can adversely affect trading results. Although TradeGuidance never presents hypothetical or simulated trade results, all trades presented can be in a simulated using back-testing to demonstrate similar results.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks set for a breakdown below 1.0540
The EUR/USD pair is displaying a lackluster performance around 1.0550 in the Asian session. The volatility in the major currency pair has squeezed after a sheer downside inspired by the surprise jump in the United States consumer spending data released on Friday.
GBP/USD bears keep 1.1930 on radar as key Brexit announcements loom
GBP/USD portrays the pre-event anxiety as it wobbles around mid-1.1900s ahead of the key Brexit announcements scheduled for release during early Monday. The Cable pair fades the previous day’s bounce off an upward-sloping support line from early January amid the oversold RSI conditions.
Gold drops towards $1,793 support confluence as US Dollar follows firmer yields
Gold price takes offers to refresh a two-month low to around $1,808 during early Monday. The bright metal seems to justify the latest pick-up in the US Dollar, after a week-start retreat, amid the hawkish concerns surrounding the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and the geopolitical fears.
Ethereum smart money plans to liquidate these traders
Ethereum price shows a steady downtrend since February 16. While this descent was exacerbated on February 24, the recovery rally over the weekend seems to have come to the rescue.
Week Ahead: US ISM PMIs and Eurozone CPI data enter the spotlight
Following a relatively busy week, the calendar becomes lighter next week. However, that doesn’t mean there are no important economic releases on the agenda. On the contrary, with market participants trying to figure out how many more rate hikes the US economy can withstand, they may pay extra attention to the ISM PMIs for February.