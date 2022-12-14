A closer look at the 1H timeframe shows that the NZDUSD market has already completed the formation of a cycle actionary wave y.
Thus, in the last section of the chart, we can see the formation of a new bullish trend. Most likely, there is a construction of the primary wave Ⓐ, which may take the form of an impulse of the intermediate degree (1)-(2)-(3)-(4)-(5). An approximate scheme of possible future movement is shown on the chart.
It is assumed that the bulls will push the market to 0.662. At that level, intermediate wave (5) will be at 61.8% of intermediate impulse wave (3).
An alternative scenario suggests that the primary wave Ⓐ is fully completed. This is an intermediate impulse (1)-(2)-(3)-(4)-(5).
Thus, the beginning of a bearish correction Ⓑ is expected in the near future, which is the second part of the expected zigzag Ⓐ-Ⓑ-Ⓒ.
Most likely, the price in a potential correction Ⓑ will fall to 0.601. At that level, it will be at 50% of primary impulse Ⓐ.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
