Join Senior Market Strategist & Trading Mentor Duncan Cooper as he watches price levels on the NZDUSD daily and 15 min charts.
Price has broken above the 0.6204 monthly resistance level.
NZDUSD Monthly chart on ACY MT4
0.6204-00 the monthly support level and the Figure.
Watching for price to pull back and hold at this intraday support level for a further advance to move above yesterday’s high.
