In this video we look at correlation. All NZD crosses suggest a move higher for the Kiwi while CHF crosses suggest that the safe haven CHF is due a move lower.
With a completed Crab pattern folding into other timeframes and a risk against reward factor of 9/1, I have gone long.
It should be noted that this would suggest a risk on approach again for Indices.
